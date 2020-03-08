Breakfast Tips: HERE's how you can make breakfast rich in calcium for your kids

Calcium is the major chemical element that is needed for the bone formation of our body. And having a calcium-rich breakfast helps in healthy bone formation among kids and teens. So, check out the ways of making the breakfast rich in calcium for your kids.

Calcium is one of the most important chemical elements of the human body that plays a major role in the formation of bones. Our body requires nutrients and minerals to keep the body healthy and calcium is one of them. According to some researches, it's an essential element for fat synthesis and weight-management. People, especially kids and teenagers need a proper amount of calcium which they can have from their daily diet plan. But due to poor diet, often their body lacks the required amount of calcium. Later, this results in bone loss.



According to a research, the adolescence period is a crucial stage where bones have rapid growth. So, at this stage, the diet plan of the kids and teens should be arranged in a way that will provide them with all the essential nutrients including calcium. And doctors say that breakfast is one of the best times to build our bone health for making them strong. So, making a healthy breakfast filled with calcium will help the kids for their bone formation. So, here are some tips to make the breakfast rich in calcium to promote healthy bones.

These are the ways to make breakfast rich in calcium to promote healthy bone growth among kids and teens.

1- Start breakfast with a large glass of cow milk. Milk is highly nutritious with calcium, magnesium, protein, potassium, iodine, Vitamin B and Phosphorus. Vegans can opt for calcium-rich soy milk.

2- Yogurt is popularly known as a great source of calcium. You can also have it with cereals, oats, fruits to make it extra healthy.

3- There are a bunch of fruits that can provide the essential amount of calcium in your body as well. For example, orange, apricot, kiwi, papaya, kiwi, figs are highly rich in calcium that can all be added to the breakfast.

4- You should not entirely cut down on cheese as it's a potential source of calcium parmesan. Consume cheese within a limit and don't forget to add feta cheese to the breakfast. 5- Green veggies also come with calcium in them which should be added to your breakfast foods. For example, you can add some green vegetables in your omelettes and pancakes to give them some extra dose of calcium. Broccoli, kale, mustard greens, collard greens, spinach are highly rich in calcium.

Read More