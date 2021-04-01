Breaking myths: 5 Reasons why multitasking is bad for your health

Multitasking seems like an efficient way to get things done faster by saving time. However, not all of us are good at it. Multitasking can have a bad effect on our brain functioning and health. Here are 5 reasons why you need to avoid multitasking.

Multitasking has always been a word that is associated with having some sort of skills that lets you finish work faster and more efficiently. We are here to bust this myth and let you know about the flip side of multitasking.

We know that there is a lot on the plate than you can take and multitasking seems like a secret way to get things done. This is one of the worst mistakes that people make. Doing multiple things at a time not only affects the functionality of our brain but also diminishes productivity level.

One might feel a sense of accomplishment in finishing multiple tasks at one time, but in reality, you are only able to finish one which has your complete focus. The other tasks become secondary and it often leads to half hearted accomplishments. Focusing on one thing at a time will bring you immense satisfaction and contentment. Your energy will be retained and you won’t feel exhausted mentally or physically.

Here are 5 reasons why you need to put an end to multitasking.

Hampers the brain functioning

Since our brains don’t know how to focus on more than one thing at a time, it gets difficult for our brains to comprehend any information beyond that. When we force ourselves to perform multiple tasks at a time, we are forcing our brain to process so much information at a rapid speed that it diminishes its functionality over a period of time.

It can cause a negative effect on your mental health

Continuously switching between different activities at one time can cause stress and anxiety. It negatively affects your mental health and disrupts your mental peace. You are more focused on finishing the task rather than actually enjoying it. You are no longer living in the present and only worrying about the future. Your ability to be mindful is lost and you compromise on your mental health while in a rush to finish the task.

Lowers IQ

People who engage in multitasking tend to lose their IQ level over a period of time. Multitasking can diminish your emotional intelligence as well. Research has shown that it makes you less empathetic, cold, reserved and reduces your ability to have control over your emotions and feelings.

Deteriorate concentration level

It is difficult to focus on several tasks at a time so, multitasking can reduce your concentration level drastically. People who frequently engage in multitasking are unable to organize their thoughts and execute ideas. Their ability to process information becomes slower.

You lose attention to detail

Multitasking definitely makes you lose the ability to focus on accuracy. The ability to focus on minute details and problem solving skills become slower. You lose out on small details and your brain is unable to store information for a longer period of time. It diminishes your memory, making it weak.

