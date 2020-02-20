Breastfeeding Diet: THESE are the food items lactating mothers can eat

During breastfeeding, a woman's body needs more calories and energy to produce milk. They need a lot of nutritious food items to stay healthy.

Breast milk contains everything that a baby needs for staying healthy. But if the diet plan of a mother is not nutritious, then the quality of the milk will get affected. This can impact both the child as well as the mother's health. The calorie content and composition of baby milk depends on every lactation period to meet the needs of the baby. In the initial days post delivery, the milk is quite watery, but later, it becomes thicker and nutritious.

Why breastfeeding mothers need more calories? As a woman's body needs to produce the milk, it needs more calories each day than usual time for energy. For more energy, it's necessary to have more nutritious food items to eat. Due to hormonal changes, some women tend to have an increased appetite while breastfeeding. But calorie restriction may decrease the milk supply in your body. After 3-6 months of breastfeeding, the fat-burning process may get increased which will make you lose more weight. Foods to eat while breastfeeding The nutrients benefit the quality of the milk. So, it's always recommended to have a healthy diet plan while breastfeeding. You can add Salmon, Sardines, Lamb, Pork, Liver meats, Tomatoes, Cabbage, Garlic, Broccoli, Potatoes, Almonds, Walnuts, Flaxseeds, Eggs, Oats, Quinoa, Ragi, Dark chocolates to your diet to make it healthier. You can add food items from the list mentioned below to the diet according to the requirement of vitamins and nutrients. Check it out. Foods for Vitamins: Vitamin B1- Fish, pork, nuts, bread. Vitamin B2- Cheese, almonds, nuts, red meat, oily fish, eggs. Vitamin B6- Nuts, fish, pork, bananas, dried fruits and eggs. Vitamin B12- Fish, crab, shrimp. Choline- Eggs, chicken liver, fish and peanuts. Vitamin A- Sweet potatoes, carrots, dark leafy, eggs. Vitamin D- Cod liver oil, oily fish, mushrooms. Selenium- Seafood, fish, whole wheat, seeds. Iodine- Cod, milk, iodized salt. Foods for Nutrients: Folate- Beans, lentils, leafy greens, avocados. Calcium- Milk, yoghurt, cheese, leafy greens. Iron- Red meat, pork, poultry, seafood, beans, green veggies, dry fruits, etc. Copper- Whole grains, nuts, beans, potato. Zinc- Red meat, eggs, beans, nuts, dairy products.

