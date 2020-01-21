Broad Beans Health Benefits: THIS veggie is all you need to shed those extra kilos

Fava Beans aka Broad Beans are green legumes with a slightly sweet and earthy taste. It is consumed by people all over the world. This veggie is fully loaded with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and protein. Regular consumption of this veggie can do wonders on our health combating numerous health problems as well including Parkinson's Disease. It can deal with the symptoms of this disease. Other than that, it can improve heart health, control cholesterol levels, and fight with anaemia symptoms effectively. And the prime benefit of this vegetable is its aiding in weight loss. This veggie is rich in fibre which can maintain our calorie intake in a day. So, adding this vegetable to your diet plan would be beneficial from every possible aspect.

Check out the health benefits of broad beans right below to know more about the veggie.

Packed with Nutrients

Broad beans are packed with nutrients. Mainly, they are loaded with protein, folate and numerous other vitamins and minerals. They are also rich in fibre, which helps to improve the digestive system and lower the cholesterol levels. Along with this, fava beans also have a smaller amount of vitamin B, calcium and selenium.

Helps with the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

Fava beans also help with the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. These are rich in levodopa compound, which is converted into the neurotransmitter. Parkinson’s disease causes the death of dopamine-producing brain cells, leading to tremors, issues with motor function and difficulty in walking. These symptoms are usually treated with the medications containing L-dopa.

Prevents birth defects

Fava beans are rich in folate, which promotes healthy fetal development. Folate is important to create cells and organs. An expecting mother needs additional folate from foods and supplements to reduce the risk of neural tube defects, or issues with the development of her infant’s brain and spinal cord.

Boosts immune system

Regular consumption of fava beans may also boost our immune system. They are packed with compounds that may enhance antioxidant activity in our body. Antioxidants play a major role in boosting our immune system, fighting the free radicals, which cause cell diseases and damage.

Enhances bone health

Broad beans are rich in manganese and copper, which prevent the loss of bones. A recent study says that manganese and copper deficiencies may lead to decreased bone formation and increased calcium excretion. Studies on humans also suggest that these two compounds are important for bone.

Improves anaemia symptoms

The consumption of iron-rich fava beans helps with the symptoms of anaemia. Iron is important for our body to produce haemoglobin that enables the red blood cells to carry oxygen through our body. And iron deficiency causes anaemia, which causes fatigue, weakness, dizziness and shortness of breath. So, regular consumption of this veggie increases the levels of iron in the blood to combat the anaemia symptoms.

Helpful for high blood pressure

Fava beans are rich in nutrients, which can improve the health of our heart. They have magnesium and potassium to relax the blood vessels thus decreasing high blood pressure. Eating foods rich in magnesium and potassium help to lower blood pressure thus improving heart health.

Aids in weight loss

Weight loss is the prime concern of most of us. So, we invest enough time and money to lose weight in different ways. But all that trouble of going to the gym or Zumba and doing different types of diets would be gone forever if you select this diet to have regularly. One cup of fava beans has 13 grams protein and 9 grams fibre with only 187 calories. So, it feels fuller, which will decrease the calorie intake thus helping in weight loss. And it also helps control your cholesterol levels.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.