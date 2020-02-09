Broccoli for Weight loss: HERE's how this green veggie works great for the body

Broccoli is not only good for your skin and hair, but it also aids weight loss. Read below to find out how including broccoli in your diet can help you achieve a fit body.

Losing weight is something that all of us have tried or are trying in our lives. Be it losing weight for the wedding or to become a better version of ourselves, weight loss is not an easy process, and one requires hard work, exercise and a proper diet to achieve the dream weight. For weight loss, it is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. Whatever we eat makes a huge difference to our body, and hence it's essential to eat right. When it comes to eating right, there are some fruits and veggies that are great for our body and one such veggie that aids weight loss is broccoli.

Broccoli is packed with antibacterial and immunity-boosting properties. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which makes it a healthy pick for good skin and immunity, and a decent quantum of fibre, too. Apart from all this, broccoli is also known to play a great role in weight loss. It is a powerhouse companion that helps one achieve a toned body.

Here's how broccoli aids weight loss.

Loaded with fibre:

Broccoli is full of weight loss friendly fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest and keeps you satiated for long. It also keeps cravings at bay, which aids weight loss.

It is low in calories:

A 100 grams of broccoli has 34 calories. And a bowl of cooked broccoli has around 60 calories. It's not only low in calories but also helps you achieve a good amount of vitamin C and K.

Helps with sugar spikes:

Being rich in fibre, broccoli helps to prevent spikes in blood sugar by slowing down metabolising of sugar.

High in water content:

Just like watermelon, broccoli has 90 per cent of water content. And one cup of cooked broccoli has around 5 grams of fibre. When it comes to filling and nutritious vegetables, broccoli stands tall and proud in the list.

Packed with other nutrients:

Broccoli has many nutrients that also play a vital role in supporting weight loss. For instance, calcium is found in abundance in broccoli. It is believed that calcium may reduce the production of new fat cells and stimulate the breakdown of stored fat.

