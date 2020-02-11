Brown Eggs VS White Eggs: What's the difference and which is healthier?

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs: Want to know what is the difference between the two and which is the healthier variant? Read on.

The egg which is one of the most consumed food items is considered a superfood and a complete meal as they are chockfull of micro and macronutrients. They are quite versatile there as it can encompass all the meals of the day and can be prepared to suit your palate. Health experts recommend eating eggs on a daily basis as it is linked to several health benefits. Speaking of types, there are two common ones, Brown and White. And the debate on which is healthier is always one. If you too want to know then read on.

Some people opt for brown eggs as they think those are organic and also because of the common notion that brown variant of any food is healthy. Brown rice, brown bread and brown sugar and others have given only more push to the popular perception. There are proven cases on how brown variants are healthier than white and the switch has only helped to be healthier. However, it is not the case with all the food items Coming to white eggs, people choose over this egg as they are easily available, cheaper and have better taste.

But are the only difference between the two? And is brown egg really nutritious?

Let's dig in more and find out the real differences and their nutritional profile.

White Eggs vs Brown Eggs differences:

Colour

For the unversed, white eggs are laid by white-feathered chickens while the brown eggs are laid by brown-feathered chickens with red earlobes. So, colours of egg depend on the hen.

Size

Another difference is the size, brown ones are little bigger in size.

Taste:

As mentioned both the types taste different as the chickens are fed a different kind of diet and it impacts the taste of the egg.

Availability:

White eggs are easily available in the market as the breeding and raising of white-feathered chickens is cheaper in comparison to their brown counterparts. On the other hand, brown chickens eat more and are expensive to raise.

White Eggs vs Brown Eggs Nutritional profile

As per a report in NDTV, Tro V. Bui, a visiting fellow in animal science at Cornell University revealed that there is no real difference in nutritional value between brown and white eggs.

He added, "However, brown eggs have more omega-3 fatty acids but the difference is almost negligible." Considering calories, protein and cholesterol, both the types have a similar profile.

So, yes, the brown egg hardly has an upper hand over its fairer counterpart when it comes to nutritional value.

So, if you are fond of eggs and in a big dilemma over which one to choose, ideally instead of checking the colour of eggs, one should check the quality of the chickens from which the eggs come from. Be it white or brown or any colours (as there are several colourful eggs depending on the hen), make sure to add eggs in your diet daily.

