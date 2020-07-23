Brown Sugar vs White Sugar: Which one is better for your health?

Ever wondered which type of sugar is better: brown sugar or white sugar? If so, read on to the difference between the two and which one is better for your health.

Are you someone who always keep a track on what you eat? If so, it means you buy pretty much everything by looking at the health benefits it provides and how much it contributes to your weight. If so, then you must have replaced white bread with brown, white rice with brown rice. And the same pattern has been extended to replacing white sugar with brown sugar as it is believed to be the healthier option among the two.

We have been made to believe that brown is better than white, but what is it that makes it better? Did you know that white sugar and brown sugar come from the same place – either from sugar cane or sugar beets? Knowing the difference between the two types of sugar might help you decide which one is better for you, especially if you are health conscious.

Brown Sugar VS White Sugar: Read on to know the differences between the two types of sugar.

What is white sugar?

White sugar is crystalline sucrose that has had all molasses removed from it. It gets its white colour from sucrose. According to Healthline, white and brown sugar originates from the same crops, which means there is not much difference between the two.

What is brown sugar?

Brown sugar is white sugar with molasses added back to it. Molasses is a brown sugary syrup that gives it the brown colour. Whole, refined brown sugar goes through less processing than white sugar. It has slightly higher calcium, iron, potassium contents in it. It also has lesser calories than white sugar, but the difference is almost insignificant.

What is the difference?

The main difference between white and brown sugar is that they are different in taste and colour. They can’t be used interchangeably in foods as they will affect the colour of the food. Baking with white sugar might give your dish a lighter colour as compared to when it is baked with brown sugar.

As for the taste, white sugar is sweeter than brown sugar. Due to molasses present in brown sugar, the taste and colour of the dish you are preparing might change.

Which one is better?

Both are very popular varieties of sugar that provide different taste and colour. However, there is little difference when it comes to nutritional value. Brown sugar might have slightly more minerals or vitamins, but the difference is insignificant.

In conclusion, they may go through different processes and have a slightly different amount of nutrients, but they are pretty much the same. So, it all boils down to your personal preference rather than health benefits. Regardless of which one you choose, you must know that moderation is key.

