Brussels Sprouts Health Benefits: Check out the benefits of THIS vegetable to stay fit and healthy

Brussels sprouts are low in carb and calories and high in nutrients. Read on to know more about the health benefits of this vegetable.

Brussels sprouts are closely related to kale, cauliflower and mustard greens. This vegetable is used in different preparations like soups, salads, etc. They can cure numerous health problems as well. Brussels sprouts are low in calories and carb and highly rich in fibre, minerals and antioxidants. This can effectively improve collagen production as well. So, without any further delay add this super beneficial veggie to your diet plan right now.

Rich in antioxidants

Brussels sprouts are a great source of antioxidant properties. One study found that when volunteers ate about two cups of brussel sprouts per day, damage at the cell level was lowered by nearly 30 percent.

A potent source of fibre

The fibre in brussels sprouts (about 4 grams per cooked cup) helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports digestion and helps to feed the beneficial gut bacteria to promote positive mood, immunity and anti-inflammation.

Packed with Vitamin C

One cup of cooked brussels sprouts contains over 150 percent of the minimum daily Vitamin C target. This important nutrient acts as an antioxidant, which boosts the immune system, vision and iron absorption, and it is also important for collagen production.

It is also rich in Vitamin K

One cup of cooked brussels sprouts has over 250 percent of Vitamin K, which is recommended daily. This nutrient contributes to making the bone stronger and prevents bone loss.

Reduces inflammation

The anti-inflammatory power of brussels sprouts can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Their anti-inflammatory compounds, which protect cells from DNA damage, also slow down the ageing process. It also helps to manage inflammatory conditions, including type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and obesity.

Protects from diseases

Compounds in brussels sprouts act like natural detoxifiers that help deactivate damaging chemicals or ward them off out of the body quickly. On top of that, the sulfur compounds of brussels sprouts are considered to reduce the risk of the ulcer by limiting the overgrowth of Helicobacter pylori and preventing bacteria from clinging to the stomach wall.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

