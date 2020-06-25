BTS Jungkook: 6 workout routines to get abs like Maknae

BTS member Jungkook is known for his rock-solid abs that fans only get a glimpse of when he performs. Here's how you can get well-defined abs like Maknae with these workouts.

If you are a fan of BTS or Bangtan Boys, you would know that Jungkook loves to workout. Over the past few years, the maknae has uploaded videos of lifting weights and exercising that makes ARMY swoon. Despite his packed schedules, award show appearances, and filming other shows, the youngest BTS member finds time to hit the gym. That explains the singer’s rock-solid abs. However, we only get a glimpse of them on award shows or live performances.

Everything these boys do is inspiring and worth following. The love for the band has inspired many of their fans to follow in their footsteps. If you are someone inspired by the Golden Maknae’s abs and want to achieve the same, then we have a list of workouts for you that you might enjoy. These workout videos will help you get fit and achieve abs like Jungkook.

T ake a look at these BTS inspired workout videos to help you get abs like Jungkook.

“ON” Workout

Check out this traditional high-energy workout moves by MadFit to tone the muscles and keep your entire body in shape.

“DNA” Dance Workout

Not the original choreography but these dance moves will definitely get your heart racing, which is similar to dancing to one of the original choreographies of BTS.

“Dream Glow” Workout

Try this routine by Cardio Party Mashup Fitness to work on those abs and get your body moving to this sweet and chill song – Dream Glow.

“Boy With Luv” Cardio Workout

The moves in this dance are similar to the original choreography. These high-intensity moves are bound to get you hyped up and get you those abs.

“UGH!” 3 Levels Cardio Workout

Shown in three different levels, this workout is easy to follow. Get ready to get hyped to the song by the rap line of the beloved group.

