BTS Member V suffers from Cholinergic Urticaria: Here’s everything you need to know about this skin condition

Did you know that BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung suffers from a skin condition called cholinergic urticaria. Read on to know about the skin condition.
3620 reads Mumbai
Health & Fitness,BTS,BTS V,Skin DiseasesBTS Member V suffers from Cholinergic Urticaria: Here’s everything you need to know about this skin condition
There’s no denying that BTS is the biggest boy band in the world right now. With this comes a great set of responsibilities, constant workflow and nonstop practices, which often takes a toll on the health of BTS members. In a Weverse post last year, BTS’ member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, revealed that he suffers from a condition called “cholinergic allergy” which makes him “itchy, itchy.” 

It happens when there is a rise in body temperature. Given the strenuous dance practices, busy schedules and concerts, it must be difficult for him to deal with this condition. However, we all know the members of the BTS group are blessed with the best crew members who are always there to help them, which is why we can rest assured that V is safe and must be taking care of his condition properly. 

Here is what you need to know about Cholinergic allergy that BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung suffers from. 

What is a cholinergic allergy? 

Cholinergic allergy is a type of allergy that causes hives triggered by an increase in body temperature. According to WebMD, it typically develops when you exercise or sweat a lot. Most of the times, this condition appears and disappears within a few hours. However, people suffering from the disease might affect their ability to workout. 

Symptoms 

The symptoms of this skin condition are small, raised bumps on the skin that develop within six minutes of exercising. The symptoms may worsen if you continue. Other symptoms may include abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting and hypersalivation. 

Treatment 

If you suffer from a mild condition, simple lifestyle changes may help you overcome the symptoms. Some people, such as pop stars or athletes, may not be able to avoid exercise, medication can help in such cases. 

Is the disease dangerous? 

As mentioned above, it is caused due to exercise or sweating. Though it might disappear within a few hours, in severe cases, it can lead to exercise-induced anaphylaxis – a type of severe reaction that affects your whole body. It can be dangerous if left untreated. 

Credits :healthline, webmd, soompi, getty

