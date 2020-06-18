  1. Home
From BTS’s Jungkook to BLACKPINK’s Lisa: Check out fitness routines of the K pop stars

K-pop idols are known for being fit and having enviable bodies. Here are the workout routines from some for your favourite Korean idols.
7312 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 12:20 pm
From BTS's Jungkook to BLACKPINK's Lisa: Check out fitness routines of the K pop stars
The world has become enamoured with K-pop. You may not fully understand the lyrics, but the beautifully toned body sprinkled atop immeasurable talent makes them an inspiration to many. K-pop stars not only impress people with their singing and dancing, but also with their fit bodies. 

Even while on the road, K-pop idols stay healthy and fit. What are the workout routines of some of the K-pop idols? Well, there isn’t one. Many K-pop idols try to incorporate different kinds of workouts in their busy schedules. From BTS’s Jungkook to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, each K-pop idol has a different workout routine that they try to squeeze in their daily life as much as they can. 

Here is some inspiration to kickstart your workout in K-pop style.

Jungkook of BTS 

For the most popular boy group in the world, they need to be in top shape to be able to fulfil all the commitments. Jungkook, for example, loves to workout. Reportedly, the maknae does squats, push-ups, planks, mountain climbers, burpees, crunches, Superman, leg raises, jump squats, and pike push-ups to stay in shape.

 

DK and Seungkwan of Seventeen 

Working out with a buddy is one of the best ways to work out. Check out DK and Seungkwan bonding over exercise in the video below. They do side planks, burpees, lying down bicycle, mountain climbers, crunches, walkouts, push-ups, squats and its variations. 

Blackpink

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Jennie said that her go-to workout is fly yoga and she likes Pilates too. Rose is also a stern follower of Pilates. Lisa, on the other hand, doesn’t like to workout but loves to dance every chance she gets. Jisoo also relies on her dance practices to stay fit. 

Momo of Twice 

One of three Japanese performers in Twice, Momo is known for her dance moves and toned abs. The secret to her abs is twist planks and sit-ups, she revealed on MTV’s The Show. 

IU 

Lee Ji-Eun aka IU swears by aerobics to keep her body in shape. She does aerobics for an hour and follows a diet plan, she said on an episode of KBS Happy Together. Push-ups, jogging, running, walking up the stairs and rope skipping are some of the exercises she does every day. 

Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani

