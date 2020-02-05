Buckwheat VS Wheat: Which one is healthier and why

Buckwheat and wheat are both nutritious and great for the health. However, they are slightly different from each other. Read below to find out the difference between the two.

Certain food items are eaten by billions of people across the globe, and one such food item is wheat. Be it in cookies, cakes, rotis or sweets, wheat is something that billions of people eat daily. It is the most common grain after rice and is found in almost every cuisine in the world. When it comes to wheat, people get confused between wheat and buckwheat.

Wheat is a seed of grass, but botanically, it is a fruit called Caryopsis. On the other hand, buckwheat is a seed of Asian origin. It is called a pseudo-cereal because of its use in the culinary world where we use it as a cereal and not as a seed. Some people say that wheat is healthier than buckwheat, while others have a different opinion. If you are confused about it too, then read below to find out the difference between the two.

Carb content in buckwheat and wheat:

When it comes to carbs, both these grains contain good carbs. As per the glycaemic index (GI), it defines how soon the carbs are converted to glucose; GI of wheat is higher than that of buckwheat.

The fibre content in wheat and buckwheat:

Fibre is an important nutrient that helps us manage weight by helping achieve satiety. Both these grains provide a good quantity of fibre and are healthy whole grains.

Protein in wheat and buckwheat:

When it comes to the protein content, both wheat and buckwheat have low Lysine, an essential Amino acid; however, buckwheat has a higher quantity as compared.

Antioxidants in wheat and buckwheat:

When it comes to antioxidants, both these grains have a good amount of phytochemicals that act as antioxidants in our body, protecting it from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. While buckwheat contains rutin and quercetin, wheat contains carotenoids, phenolic acids, tocopherols. Buckwheat has the highest free radical scavenging capability among grains. Hence that makes it a better option.

Which one is better?

Both the grains are nutritious and work wonders for the body. So it's better to choose whole grains since they work great for the body.

