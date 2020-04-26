Bulletproof Coffee: Here’s how THIS high-calorie drink impacts our health

Bulletproof coffee is a high-calorie drink which provides you with energy and a feeling of satiety. But since this is consumed to replace your breakfast, it can have some harmful effects on your health. Read on to know them.

Bulletproof coffee is a high-calorie drink, that is mainly consumed to replace breakfast. This has been quite popular, especially among the paleo and low-carb diet followers. But it is not advisable to consume the drink daily. Bulletproof coffee is made with coffee, grass-fed, unsalted butter, MCT oil etc. All the ingredients are mixed in a blender to get a smooth and frothy texture of the drink.

These are the Side Effects of Bulletproof coffee.

1- Bulletproof coffee contains fat which reduces your appetite, but it lacks several important nutrients needed for our body. As our entire breakfast meal is getting replaced by this coffee, we are preventing many essential nutrients for optimal health. On top of that, grass-fed in it is also harmful to our body.

2- This drink is rich in saturated fats, which is considered to be very harmful to us. It can increase the risk of several chronic health conditions like heart diseases.

3- This coffee increases our cholesterol levels at an average. So, people with cholesterol problems should not consume this drink as it is made with butter. And butter should strictly be avoided for people having cholesterol problems. Is it safe to drink? Bulletproof coffee is good for people who are following a ketogenic diet and don’t have elevated cholesterol levels. But it should be consumed alongside a healthy diet plan if you want to lose weight with it. As it lacks several nutrients and increases the risk of heart diseases, it is recommended to have check-ups regularly after consulting your doctor. Generally, you are more likely to lose weight with black coffee instead of bulletproof coffee. Can it be made healthy? This coffee has butter and oil in it which can provide you with the feeling of satiety to reduce your hunger pangs. The fats with the caffeine boost your energy for making you ready for the entire day. But often some people like to avoid caffeine for its harmful effects. So, they can also try this with decaf. And for the MCT oil, try to opt for unflavoured coconut oil to reduce the health risks associated with the coffee.

