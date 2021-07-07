Busting Myths: 4 common misconceptions you need to know about periods

Periods is almost taboo and hence, it can create a lot of misinformation on the internet. Here are some myths you need to know about periods that we have debunked.

Menstruation is something that women experience every month at some point in their life. It can have a lot of misinformation as people don’t like to discuss this topic openly. Periods are normal and should be talked about more often. Menstruation hygiene and sanitary pads are necessities of women and should be discussed on an open platform with all the right facts.

It is important to raise awareness around menstruation and debunk all the myths and misconceptions around periods. Here are some of the myths that we busted about periods.

Foods like pickles, curd and tamarind should be avoided during periods

Some people believe that eating pickled food or savoury food can cause period cramps or it may stop the blood flow. However, this is not true. Certain types of foods may help you relieve the pain depending on your body.

It is not safe to exercise during periods

Exercising can really alleviate your body’s energy level and the strength to endure the pain. Since your body is in movement, it can also help improve the blood flow. Exercise also releases serotonin levels so it can help with your mood swings and keep you active.

You cannot get pregnant during periods

That is not true. In some cases, there are high chances of getting pregnant during your periods if protection is not used. The sperm live within your body for a longer period of time than expected and the chances of getting pregnant are still there.

Periods should not last longer than 5 days

Each body is unique and so is menstruation depending on your body. It doesn’t necessarily mean that periods should last only for up to 5 days. It is normal for periods to last longer than 5 days. In some cases, they also last for more than a week.

Credits :Pexels

