Busting Myths: 4 common myths about acne you need to know as a growing teenager

Acne is one of the most common occurrences as a growing teenager. It can occur even at an older age. Here are some common myths busted about acne problems.

We all know that the most troublesome phase of a teenager comes once they hit puberty and you go through multiple hormonal changes. Acne is one of the most visible changes that occur in young adults as part of growing older. Up to 80 per cent of teenagers and young adults go through acne breakouts in their lives.

Acne can affect your overall confidence, mood, behaviour and personal relationships. However, one shouldn’t allow it to bother your daily life as getting acne is normal and part of growing up. Acne is complicated and only someone with proper knowledge and expertise can and should treat acne. This problem is so common that the internet has developed several misconceptions about it. When it comes to acne, there are so many remedies, solutions, home treatments available on the internet, but not all of them are true. So, here are 4 common myths about acne busted:

Myth: People with a lot of heat in their body are more likely to get acne

Acne is a common hormonal condition that can be caused by the rise in androgenic hormone. It can be caused by several factors like stress, anxiety, excess use of oil-based cosmetics, squeezing pimples.

Myth: Greasy foods cause acne

There has been no research that has shown that oily or fried food cause acne. Junk food doesn’t cause acne. Food with a high glycemic index and dairy products can, however, trigger acne.

Myth: You can get acne if you have constipation or bad bowel movements

You cannot get acne due to bad bowel movements or constipation. However, if stress is the cause for constipation, then it may trigger acne also.

Myth: Scrubbing your face regularly will clear acne

Scrubbing your face too hard or daily won’t clear your acne. You should maintain proper face and hands hygiene. Wash your face twice and keep your face fresh and clean.

Credits :Pexels

