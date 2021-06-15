Busting Myths: 7 Misconceptions about multi vitamins and minerals revealed by Dietician Mac

Due to the prolonged effects of the deadly coronavirus, the consumption of multi vitamins and minerals has been increased amongst people. But most of them have certain myths regarding it and continue to believe it. So, here are all the myths about multi-vitamins and minerals busted by Dietician Mac, Co-Founder of Fitelo.

Multivitamins and minerals are more popular today, especially due to covid-19. With the spread of coronavirus cases, we see doctors and experts talking about how one should boost their immunity to save their body from severities of the infection. While we hear this news, we usually get confused and opt for the easier option of consuming multivitamin tablets instead of having healthy food. But the question is, are these supplements healthy for the body? Do they actually boost our immunity? Here are all the myths about multi-vitamins and minerals busted by Dietician Mac, Co-Founder of Fitelo.

Multivitamins can replace natural food

Fact - Most of the supplements out there today are synthetic. In natural form, vitamins come in complexes like trace factors, minerals and enzymes whereas the supplements you consume are made from petroleum oil, coal tar, sulphuric acid, corn starch, etc. Therefore, they behave very differently inside your body. For example, Calcium consumed from a natural resource is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, but prolonged consumption from artificial sources can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Multi-vitamins and minerals will help you become healthy overnight

Fact - People often consider multi-vitamins to be a magic pill. They think it will make them healthy and build their immunity overnight. However, this is not the case. For instance, consuming vitamin C will not increase your immunity in a single day. A strong immunity can be achieved by a combination of adequate nutrition, a consistent workout regime, good sleep, and the right mindset.

You can have as many multivitamins as you want

Fact - Excess of anything is bad, even tiny multivitamin pills. Every nutrient is required in a certain quantity by the body. Consuming vitamins (for instance Vitamin D) in greater amounts can create toxicity in the body.

They don’t have any side effects

Fact – Some vitamins get along, some don’t. If consumed together, they can negate each other’s effect and in some cases be harmful to the body. For instance, calcium can hinder the absorption of iron if consumed together.

You can have these along with medicines

Fact - These supplements can interfere with or enhance the effects of medications. Meddling with these combinations can alter the effect of medications, which is why it is highly recommended to consult your doctor or physician before consuming these.

Multivitamins don’t have an expiry date

Fact - Expiry or best before dates are put on the package for a reason. The multivitamin can provide you claimed benefits only when consumed in the given time, so do read the label before buying or consuming these tablets or powders.

Supplements can fulfill all your deficiencies

Fact - It can be the opposite! These supplements can cause deficiencies in your body. For example, a high potency supplement is not present in natural complexes. Thus it can affect the absorption and the way it reacts inside your body and can lead to certain deficiencies.

Multivitamins alone won’t make you healthy, even though they help greatly in the case of micronutrient deficiencies. Multivitamins and Minerals also help enhance the effect of medications. However, replacing multivitamins with your meals will cause you more harm than benefits. So, always consult a doctor or physician before consuming any of these, to gain maximum benefits.

