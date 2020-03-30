Butter vs. Cheese: What's the difference and which is healthier?

Butter VS Cheese: Right from their preparation to nutritional profile, check out the difference between the two and to know which is better.

Butter and cheese, both are commonly consumed milk products. It is often used in several meals of our day, especially during our breakfast. Today, we are talking about the difference between the two and which is healthier and better for consumption. The main difference between cheese and butter is how they are prepared. While cheese is made by coagulation of milk protein called casein, butter is made by separating the fats from the buttermilk or milk. So, basically cheese is a curdled form of milk and butter is the cream of the milk.

There are several types of cheese. Right from cow, sheep, buffalo, to camel, and goat milk, cheese are can be made from almost all sources of milk. Feta is traditionally made with sheep milk while mozzarella is made from buffalo milk. Also, you will find several flavors and textures of cheese. When it comes to usage, there are several recipes such as cheesecake and mac and cheese where cheese is used as the main ingredient. Speaking of the types of butter, the common ones are salted, unsalted, cultured, clarified aka ghee and vegan butter. Butter is commonly used in cooking or baking, or for greasing.

ALSO READ | Ghee vs Butter: Which one should you choose and why?

The differences between Cheese and Butter

Health enthusiasts will know that milk products pack proteins, however, did you know cheese has more protein than butter? Yes, cheese contains 18 grams of protein per 100 grams while butter has minuscule 0.8 grams of protein per 100 grams. When it comes to fat, cheese again wins as the butter has double the amount of both saturated and trans fat. For the unversed, cheese is a good source of several vitamins and minerals including calcium which is important for teeth and bone health and development.

ALSO READ | Ghee vs Coconut oil: Which one should be your pick and why

Cheese also contains Vitamin A K, E, B6, B12, and riboflavin, pantothenic acid, folate, and betaine while butter has vitamin A, choline, vitamin K and E, niacin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid and folate. Cheese is a good source of phosphorus, sodium, selenium, iron, zinc, biotin and potassium. On the other hand, butter has potassium, phosphorus, sodium, selenium, magnesium, fluoride among others. Coming to calories, as per a report, you will find 349 calories in 100 grams of cheese while 717 calories in 100 grams of butter.

Bottom line

The clear winner here is cheese as it packs more proteins and other nutrients and is low cal. However, do not completely remove butter from your diet as they are also necessary in small quantities for our body to fight diseases and pathogens. For the unversed, butter contains some healthy fats that are very essential for maintaining thyroid and adrenal health. While cheese helps to reduce the chances of osteoporosis, hypertension, tooth decay, and heart disease butter helps in treating fungal infections. It also contains anti-tumor and anti-cancer properties among others.

ALSO READ | Green Chillies vs Red Chillies: Which one is better and why?

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More