Cabbage VS Lettuce: Here's how THEY are different from each other

Cabbage and lettuce look similar but are totally different from each other. If you want to how distinct they are from each other, then read below to find out the difference between cabbage and lettuce.

When it comes to vegetables, some vegetables belong to the same family but are so distinct from each other. Cauliflower and broccoli belong to the same group but are different in terms of their nutritional value. Similar is the case with cabbage and lettuce. Many people think that cabbage and lettuce are the same, but they aren't. Both these veggies have a major difference when it comes to nutrition, culinary uses, flavours, textures, taste, appearance and growing conditions.

Cabbage and lettuce are packed with fibre and are great for people who are on a high fibre diet. While these greens look similar, but there are a lot of striking differences between the two, which will also help you find out which is a healthier option. Read below to find out what is the difference between the two.

Here is the difference between cabbage and lettuce.

Calorie count:

When it comes to calories, 100 grams of cabbage contains 25 calories, whereas the same amount of lettuce contains a mere 14 calories. When it comes to fibre content, cabbage has twice the amount of dietary fibre in comparison to lettuce, which makes it a healthy option.

Growing conditions:

Lettuce is produced in warmer areas under the shade while cabbage grows in a cool area. Lettuce is grown in sandy soil with a pH of somewhere between 6 or 7 and cabbage cannot be grown in soil whose pH value does not exceed 6.5.

Taste:

Cabbage contains less water than lettuce. Lettuce is crunchy, odourless and is mostly found in salads, sandwiches and burgers. Cabbage, on the other hand, have a strong odour and taste and hence are used in veggies.

Nutrition:

When it comes to nutritional value, both these veggies are nutritional in their way. Lettuce has fewer calories but has more vitamin A and folic acid than cabbage. And cabbage is rich in vitamin C and dietary fibre.

Look:

Cabbage has a short stem and the outer leaves are harder to eat, while the inner ones are soft. On the other hand, lettuce has a short stem and leaves that wrap around each other. It is greener than cabbage since it contains a high amount of chlorophyll.

Which one is better:

If you are on a diet, then lettuce should be your pick since it is low in calories. But both these veggies are nutritious and healthy in their own way.

Credits :TOI

