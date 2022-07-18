How much caffeine is in a cup of tea? Is it more than coffee?

If your daily routine is like most grown-ups, you might long for a caffeinated beverage to start your day. Whether it's tea or coffee, it simply does the trick. When it comes to being aware of their caffeine content most people like to believe that coffee has more caffeine content than tea, however, that’s not necessarily always true. Yes, the brewed coffee might have more caffeine content than steeped tea, regardless tea leaves actually possess more caffeine content than coffee beans. That means before brewing, tea leaves have more amount of caffeine than coffee beans. But, why is caffeine a concern?

Why is caffeine a concern?

Caffeine is one of the most popular natural stimulants out there. It is naturally found in over 60 plant species. People around the world consume caffeine in the form of coffee, chocolate, tea, and several other foods and beverages. When it comes to the amount of caffeine, the caffeine content varies in every beverage and food depending on the ingredients and preparation. While caffeine has a number of health benefits incorporated in moderation, overconsumption of caffeine can be seriously harmful to health.

According to the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), a healthy individual consumes up to 400 mg per day and around 200 mg in a single serving. When consumed in these amounts caffeine is capable of delivering health benefits like better alertness, enhanced athletic performance, better mood, and heightened metabolism. However, if the caffeine consumption is above the recommended amounts for instance 500 mg in a single dose it may lead to severe symptoms like insomnia, anxiety, headaches, acidity, and even restlessness. In fact, caffeine is regarded as a mildly addictive substance, which causes a severe withdrawal effect of left suddenly.

That is why it is essential to understand the caffeine content of your favorite beverages. Below, you will find out all about the caffeine contents of different types of teas along with their comparison with coffee to help you make an informed decision on a daily basis.

Caffeine content: How much caffeine is in tea?

If you fancy a daily cup of tea, there might be days where you crave two or even three of them? When you’re on your third cup of tea, it is natural to wonder, “Is it harmful to me?” Well, there is only one way to rob you of all your stress, facts. So, read up!

Whether you’re consuming black, green, or milk-based tea, every kind of tea has caffeine in it, in fact, that’s what boosts you up every time you have a cup. Caffeine is naturally found in tea leaves. Also, it is important to understand different kinds of teas have varying amounts of caffeine content. That is why to avoid any side effects of caffeine it is important for tea drinkers to comprehend and understand how much caffeine does favorite tea contain.

The caffeine content in different types of teas:

Black tea with milk: An average cup of milk-based black contains around 47mg of caffeine.

Green tea: Caffeine content in green tea is 33 mp per cup which is comparatively lesser than caffeine content in black tea.

Matcha green tea: Matcha green tea has about 35mg of caffeine per ½ teaspoon. It is stronger than regular green tea since it's available in powder form.

Herbal teas: Herbal teas that are not derived from the Camellia Sinensis plant (or tea plant) are usually caffeine-free. Other herbal teas or tea infusions include fruit teas, chamomile, ginger tea, peppermint tea, and rooibos tea. It is important to understand that herbal tea blends that contain green or black tea contain caffeine. This may include, mint green tea or ginger green tea.

What affects the caffeine content of different types of tea?

There are several factors that affect the caffeine content in different types of teas. Here is a list:

The type of tea leaves: The type of tea leaves affect the caffeine content in different types of teas. Typically, when brewed, broken tea leaves, (the ones found in tea bags) have more caffeine content than whole leaves.

The quantity of tea used: This one is pretty obvious, as you increase the number of tea leaves in a cup, and the caffeine content increases. While tea bags deliver a standard quantity of tea leaves, you can increase or decrease the caffeine content in a cup of tea when using loose tea leaves.

The brewing time: The caffeine content of any type of tea also depends on its brewing time. Naturally, the longer the tea leaves are brewed, the more caffeine they release.

The brewing temperature: The temperature at which the teas are brewed also affects the caffeine content. Again, it's pretty evident the higher the temperature, the higher the caffeine content as caffeine releases faster in hot water.

Tea vs. Coffee : Is there more caffeine in a cup of coffee or tea?

It is typically believed that coffee has more caffeine than tea. However, that's not the complete truth. While it's true that brewed coffee does have more caffeine than steeped tea, tea leaves actually contain more caffeine than coffee beans. It is important to note that before brewing, tea leaves actually contain more caffeine than coffee beans.

To be more precise, there is more amount of caffeine in the leaves of the tea plant or the plant from which tea leaves are derived, the Camellia Sinensis plant as compared to the caffeine content in beans derived from Coffea robusta or Coffea arabica plant. So, basically, it comes down to how you brew your drinks. Typically, a cup of brewed coffee has more caffeine than a cup of brewed tea. That’s because coffee is more concentrated than tea. Also, when it comes to the process of preparation, coffee is prepared in a way that it is extracted more during the brewing process as compared to tea. Here is the difference in preparation:

Coffee is brewed at a comparatively higher temperature than most teas (particularly green teas and white teas)

Coffee is brewed for a longer duration than most teas (particularly green)

Caffeine levels in common coffees and teas

Typically, a standard cup of coffee can have around double the caffeine in a cup of tea. However, we cannot ignore that caffeine levels vary with every type of coffee and tea. Here is a list that clarifies caffeine content in various coffee and tea-based beverages.

Coffee has around 95 and 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

Black tea has around 14 and 70 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

Green tea has around 24 and 45 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

White tea has around 6 and 60 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

Caffeinated sodas have around 20 and 50 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

When it comes to different types of teas, whether it is white black or green, all are derived from the same plant but their caffeine contents are different. That’s because they are picked at different times of their growth, plus they are differently harvested and processed. Black tea is in fact oxidized which increases the amount of caffeine that might be extracted while steeping.

To conclude, it is safe to say that as long as you relish your caffeine-rich beverages in moderation, they work to start your day with a boost. However, anything beyond 200 mg per serving or 400 mg in a day can be harmful.