Calcium, Fibre, Iron: THESE are the essential nutrients kids and teens need for optimal health

Vitamins and minerals are the two most essential nutrients our body needs that we get from our daily diet plan. Kids and teens also need specific nutrients for growth. Read on to know more.

A healthy body needs nutrients that come from vitamins and minerals. Foods consumed daily provide us with these nutrients to promote good health. They make the bones strong, keep heart health in check, normalise blood flow in the body, save us from chronic diseases, improve the digestion process, etc.

These nutrients also play a major role in kids and teens health. For example, Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients they need for having strong bones. Similarly, there are other vitamins and minerals that are essential for kids and teens to have healthy growth. The food items rich full of nutrients should be added to their diet plan, so that they get the required amount of each nutrient daily.

Here are the important vitamins and minerals that kids and teens need. Check them out below.

Calcium

Calcium is one of the most important chemical elements for bone formation and teeth. The adolescent period is the most crucial stage to have a strong bone formation. So, kids and teens should be provided with calcium-rich foods in their daily diet plan. Dairy products, fortified foods, salmon, dark green leafy vegetables like kale are rich in calcium. So, they all should be added to their diet.

Fibre

Food items rich in fibre are also packed with Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium. Fibre will keep the gut healthy improving digestion process among the kids. Broccoli, Avocado, Berries, Oatmeal, Beans are a great source of fibre.

Vitamin B and B12

Vitamin B is essential for boosting metabolism, energy, heart's health and nervous system. Meat, eggs, fish are a prime source of Vitamin B12. Vegetarians and vegan kids can have fortified foods for this vitamin.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D makes the bones healthy and it also saves the kids from chronic diseases during adult age. Salmon, Mackerel, Sardines, eggs and fortified milk are a potential source of Vitamin D.

Vitamin E

It's an essential vitamin for boosting the immune system in the body. Vitamin E also keeps the blood vessels clear so that blood can flow properly. Sunflower and Safflower oil, almonds, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds are all packed with Vitamin E.

Iron

The blood cells in our body can carry oxygen due to iron. Red meats, animal products, spinach, collard greens, kale, beans are all good for increasing iron content in our body.

