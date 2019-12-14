Calcium Rich Foods: Include THESE things in your diet for healthy bones and muscles

It's essential to care for your bones and teeth as well as your muscles and the best way to do so is to include calcium-rich foods in your diet which can aid muscle and bone growth.

Calcium is a very important nutrient for your health. Our teeth and our bones are made of calcium and this nutrient plays a very big role in our health. We constantly require calcium in order to strengthen our bones and teeth as well as for our muscle function. Our body needs some basic amount of calcium everyday food good health but most of us miss out on consuming adequate quantity of calcium for our basic health requirement. This is why it is essential to watch our calcium intake and consume more calcium-rich foods to stay healthy and fit. Calcium is the mineral that our muscles need for a healthy nervous system and strong bones and muscles. But for this, we all need to know the right foods to include in our diet.

Here are some foods that are rich in calcium that we all need to include in our diet:

1. Cheese

Cheese is made of milk and which is rich calcium. Include lots of cheese in your diet as per your taste because it has numerous other benefits as well. Even though it has quite a bit of fat and calories but it has more health benefits.

2. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is rich in probiotics and is known to be rich in proteins and minerals like calcium and potassium and vitamins. It's got a very high calcium content and can also help to improve your metabolism.

3. Lentils

Lentils contain a high fiber content and are also rich in protein and other such nutrients. It is also rich in minerals like zinc and folate and potassium and magnesium as well as iron. It also has a high calcium content and is great for your health.

4. Almonds

Almonds are known to be good for brain health and memory. They are rich minerals and vitamins and have numerous health benefits. They are also rich in calcium which makes it a great calcium-rich food to add to your diet.

5. Figs

Dried figs have high fiber content and are rich in antioxidants as well as minerals like vitamin K and potassium. It is also rich in calcium and is a nutritious food to include in your diet.

6. Milk

Milk is known to be rich on calcium and is very good for your bones and teeth as well as your muscles. This dairy product is a great source of protein and minerals as well. But milk also has lactose content and a lot of people happen to be allergic to milk. In case you're one of them you can try including soy milk or almond milk in your diet.

