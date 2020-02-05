Calories in VS Calories out: Here's how it matters during weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, one thing that matters is the most is the number of calories that we consume vs the number of calories that we burn. Read below to find out more about it.

When it comes to following a diet, one thing we should consider is counting the calories that we consume. A successful diet is the one where you know the number of calories you are allowed to intake daily. It is so because calories play an important role in determining how quickly and how much weight you will lose in a given period. If you are someone who is trying to lose weight, then we are sure you might be knowing the importance of calorie count. And if you don't, then it's the number of calories you eat to reach your weight loss goals. Since this determines the number of calories you need to burn to reach the goal.

Calories do matter and read below to find out how calories in and calories out, play a key role in weight loss.

What is calorie in vs calorie out?

Well, in simple terms it's the number of calories you need to eat and the number of calories you need to burn for weight loss. Calories in are referred to the number of calories you get from the food you eat, while calories out is the number of calories you burn. When it comes to calories in, food is the only source of intake. But when it comes to calories out, the body burns those calories in three different ways. Those three ways are:

Basic metabolism:

It is the number of calories required to keep the body functioning at rest. It's generally called our basal metabolic rate.

Digestion:

In total, 15 to 20 percent of the calories we eat are used to fuel up the digestion process.

Physical activity:

The remaining number of calories are used when you perform a physical activity like a workout. So, it is necessary to maintain a balance between the number of calories you eat and the number of calories you burn to keep your weight stable.

What is a calories deficit?

It is applicable for people on a weight loss journey. If you are on a weight loss plan, then you need to eat fewer calories than you burn. Once your body utilises all the calories consumed on that particular day, they will use the extra calories stored in different parts of the body to meet the requirement. It will help you burn fat.

