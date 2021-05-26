Can the COVID 19 vaccine hamper your fertility or fertility treatment? Expert weighs in

There are a lot of questions and doubts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine; if it is riskier for pregnant women and couples who are thinking to have a child. So, Dr. Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant, opines if the COVID-19 vaccine is risky for fertility and fertility treatment.

Is the COVID-19 vaccination important for pregnant women or people planning to become pregnant?

It is advised that all pregnant women and those who are thinking about having a child take the vaccine as it will help their immune system to fight the virus.

Will the covid-19 vaccines affect fertility?

Currently, there are rumors that the COVID-19 vaccine would cause fertility problems by creating antibodies that mistakenly attack a protein that is crucial to the formation of the placenta, called syncytin-1, as it has some slight genetic similarities to the coronavirus spike protein. There is no biological or evidence-based reason to believe this to be true, and it is since been debunked by many experts.

There is no evidence or indication that Indian vaccination will impact future fertility. The Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI) has recently announced that Indian Covid-19 vaccines should be given to expected mothers and breastfeeding women with preparations to manage adverse events and under guidelines from the health ministry directly.

Should someone get the covid-19 vaccine if they are planning to get pregnant?

Several pregnancies and fertility healthcare like FOGSI recommend COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Since the COVID-19 vaccine does not contain any actual virus, they are not assumed to cause a high risk for first or second-trimester loss, miscarriage, or genetic abnormalities.

Should someone get the covid-19 vaccine if they are undergoing fertility treatment?

According to the health care experts, patients undergoing fertility treatment should be encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them. Couples might have more questions, so it is always recommended seeking for a fertility expert to clear all the doubts and get the right advice.

However, couples may want to reconsider their timing of taking a COVID-19 vaccine during their fertility treatment as there might be side effects from the vaccines like fever, headache, feeling tired or body ache. It is advised to schedule the fertility treatment after the recommended days of vaccination.

It is very essential to stay informed about the correct facts and evidence about vaccines. Vaccines are supposed to provide protection. Hence women who are planning for their pregnancy or are already pregnant can take their vaccination after consulting with their gynecologist.

