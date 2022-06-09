Can eating Pineapple help people with diabetes? Read on to find out

Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires proper dietary intervention and lifestyle changes for effective management. This condition occurs when the blood glucose or blood sugar levels are extremely spiked in the body and therefore choosing a diet that does not hamper your blood sugar levels can assist in controlling diabetes naturally. Fruits are loaded with multiple nutrients and many health enthusiasts stressed incorporating some sorts of fruits into the diet daily. But fruits are loaded with natural sugars and carbohydrates thus, diabetics are advised to keep an eye on the consumption of fruits. While some fruits gained a clean slate for diabetics, few got a bad rep because of their high GI value. The sweet and tangy pineapple is packed with multiple nutrients. But is it safe for those having diabetes? Let's find out.

Pineapple and diabetes: What’s the link?

Pineapple contains multiple nutrients, enzymes and antioxidants like bromelain that not only help in boosting immunity and digestion but also suppress inflammation while fighting oxidative stress. While this incredible fruit can enrich anyone with healthful nutrients, it does not get a very clean green go for those who are suffering from diabetes. Pineapple holds a medium GI (Glycemic index) score while fruits with a low GI are only considered decent for diabetics. The Glycemic index is a rating system that is provided to carb-containing foods on the measures of how they affect blood sugar levels in the body. Raw pineapple has a GI score of 66 which shows that consumption of this fruit can affect blood glucose levels as compared to other fruits that have low GI scores under 55.

As per health enthusiasts, though pineapple contains high quantities of fibre that aid in decreasing the absorption of sugar in the body and keeps you satisfied for a longer period, its medium GI score gives it a tag of a guilty pleasure fruit for those with diabetes, leads to distressing symptoms in the body like shakiness.

Here’s how to consume pineapple while suffering from diabetes

When it comes to pineapple, the rule of thumb says moderation is the key to enriching yourself with goodness without obstructing your blood sugar levels. Small quantities of pineapple can be consumed mid-morning accompanied by the fats found in nuts, protein or other fruits with low-GI levels to limit the effects of this fruit on blood sugar levels.

Just like any other food, the effect of moderate GI can vary, depending upon what you are combining with it. Coupling fibrous carbs, proteins or nourishing fats with pineapple put off overeating, satiate you deeply for longer and diminishes any blood sugar spikes in the body

Varied other factors that increase the GI of pineapple:

The type of pineapple, a more ripe pineapple contains a higher GI score

The way of preparation, fruit juices are rich in sugar and therefore make the GI score higher.

Processed or unprocessed, canned or dried fruits or pineapple are loaded with added sugar and have a higher GI score.

The simplest healthful way to consume pineapple is in its raw form or doubled with foods that have low GI scores. You can also consume moderate quantities as a side dish with your main meals.

