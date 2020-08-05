Can eggs you help shed the extra kilos? Here’s everything you need to know

Eggs are known to be very healthy, but how effective are they for someone trying to lose weight? Read on to know more.

On your pursuit to lose weight, you must have tried different ways to achieve the desired goals. Maintaining a healthy weight is a vital part of being fit and keeping health problems at bay. Most people today focus on being fit and healthy by exercising and changing their eating habits. Diet plays an important when trying to lose the extra kilos. You might need to add some foods and eliminate others.

One such food that has always been a favourite among people who are healthy or trying to lose weight is eggs. Eggs are rich in proteins, which is an indispensable part of any weight loss diet. “Protein-based foods help in weight loss because they are extremely filling and are a rich source of protein. It has a high biological value wherein body absorbs 100%,” said Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

Read on to know the benefits of eggs for weight loss.

The key nutrients in eggs

Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, healthy fats and many essential vitamins and minerals. “One large egg provides approximately 3.5 grams of protein.” A high-protein diet also boosts metabolism and helps you with your workout.

They are also low in calories, which is a plus if you’re trying to lose weight. Since they are a nutrient-dense food, eggs can suppress your appetite and make you feel fuller for longer.

When and how much you should eat?

Since eggs are loaded with so many healthy nutrients, it is best to have them for breakfast when the digestion system is running at its best. Eggs will fuel the body, and you will feel energised for the rest of the day.

“A person can consume one whole egg a day or two egg whites a day. Eggs can be consumed in any form like omelettes, scrambled, egg curry, poached, burji, egg biryani, etc,” said Pavithra N Raj.

Eggs are also given to patients who are low on albumin since egg whites are rich in albumin.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss Drinks: Smoothie and Green tea recipes to increase your metabolism and shed extra fat

Share your comment ×