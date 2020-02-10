Can Keto and Intermittent fasting go hand in hand? Here's the truth

Can Keto diet and Intermittent fasting be a good combo for fat/weight loss? Will lead to faster ketosis? Read on to find out.

Ketogenic diet aka Keto and intermittent fasting have become increasingly popular in the health circles especially among weight watchers. Almost all the dieters are including this diet and IF as eating pattern in their weight loss regimen. Keto of late is the popular buzzword. And more and more people even celebs are following this low carb high-fat diet. On the other hand, intermittent fasting has been always there, however, it got a humongous boost of late, thanks to new research and studies proving its capability to improve lifestyle and how it also promotes fat/weight loss.

While both of them have promising health benefits, many want to know whether they can be club together for more benefits? And whether it is safe and effective. Is there something called intermittent fasting keto-style? Yes, they compliment each other and can be followed.

Read on to know more about the ultimate fat-burning combo.

When Ranveer Allahbadia, who is well-known for his health and lifestyle YouTube channel Beer Biceps, was asked about to comment on the same. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, "They can, intermittent fasting is a lifestyle for everyone and is not a weight loss diet. It cleans up our body and get rid of toxins. And Keto you should do, only if you want rapid weight loss for any event or for any particular photoshoot."

How IF works?

For the unversed, the person who partakes in intermittent fasting has to fast for around 14 or 16 hours. During the fasting hours, one can only drink water, coconut water, black coffee, or black tea. The fasting window can be expanded and contracted as per the dieter's body and goal requirements.

As per some studies, intermittent fasting helps to bolster keto as our body burns more fat stores for energy in the fasted state. This will help the body to enter ketosis state soon and the same will lead to more burning of fats.

How Keto works?

When our body has low levels of glucose (the primary source of energy), it starts burning fat stores aka ketones for energy. The burning state of ketones is known as ketosis.

Side effects of Keto and Intermittent fasting

People who are new to Keto diet and intermittent fasting can witness some side effects including Keto-Flu, irritability and fatigue. Read on to know more about Keto Flu right here.

Some tips for Keto-Intermittent fasting

Make sure you are eating enough, measuring your ketone levels, start at a basic level and then go to moderate and advanced level.

Note: This diet and eating pattern is not for all, make sure you consult your doctor before you start doing either of them or a combination of these two.

