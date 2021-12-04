Can sipping Spearmint tea reduce hormonal acne and treat PCOS? Read on to find out

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition that plagues a large number of women globally. While some women face irregular periods as a result of this lifestyle disorder, others struggle to lose weight and even battle hormonal acne. Doctors have recommended lifestyle changes such as an improved diet and exercise to manage PCOS long-term. However, there are other aspects arising out of the condition such as hirsutism or excessive facial hair growth that can be an annoyance for many women even as they modify their lifestyle.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to reduce the intensity of hormonal acne and Hirsutism in those who struggle with PCOS. Spearmint tea is considered to be a viable aid in reducing the occurrence of hormonal acne and reducing facial hair growth. It mainly does this by balancing the rising levels of testosterone present in the body of those who have polycystic ovary syndrome. Read on for a deeper insight into spearmint tea and its benefits for those dealing with PCOS.

How this tea can balance your hormones

Conventionally, testosterone is present in both men and women. However, in women, it is generated by the ovaries, fat cells, and adrenal glands. Needless to say that this androgen has a part to play in your reproductive function. That being said, when there is an abnormal rise in your levels of testosterone in a female’s body, she tends to have oily skin and acne. There are also instances of hirsutism, and a rise in blood sugar levels that eventually adversely affect her menstrual cycle.

While Spearmint tea cannot reverse PCOS on its own, it does have anti-androgen elements that regulate high levels of testosterone in one’s body.

Perceived benefits of sipping spearmint tea

Medical professionals believe that individuals who have rising levels of androgens and have polycystic ovary syndrome can benefit from this tea.

Spearmint tea is mainly consumed due to the fact that it has an abundance of antioxidants. It can not only aid digestion but can also remedy mild indigestion. It is said to reduce bloating. It is commonly used as a home remedy for those who experience nausea or gas after a heavy meal. Furthermore, sipping on two cups of freshly brewed spearmint tea daily can boost your cerebral function and improve memory. It also tends to alleviate stress and reduce feelings of anxiety in individuals.

However, a cup of Spearmint tea can benefit only those with PCOS who happen to have high levels of testosterone. It can help to discuss the nature of your PCOS with your doctor prior to consuming Spearmint tea to manage your condition.

