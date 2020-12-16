  1. Home
Can’t stop your hiccups? Try these EFFECTIVE 5 tricks to get rid of them

Hiccups can be annoying and can suddenly occur to trouble you. Try these tricks and remedies to put an end to your hiccups.
Mumbai
Hiccups can be quite irritating. They come and go on their own. They can at times interfere and trouble us while talking and eating. Hiccups are an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm, which is followed by the sudden closure of your vocal cords which produces the hiccup sound.

 

There are many tricks that people try, to get rid of the annoying hiccups. Be it scaring the person or drinking water or even holding the breath. These usually do the trick but sometimes can prove to be ineffective. At such times, you need some useful remedies that will actually work no matter what. So here are some of such tricks to get rid of hiccups.

 

Press your hand

 

Press the palm of your hand with the thumb of your other hand really hard. You can also press the ball of your thumb with your other thumb and forefinger. This pressure will distract you and your nervous system. 

 

Honey and Castor oil

 

Mix 1 tsp honey with 1 tsp castor oil and taste this mix once by dipping your finger in this. Do this 2-3 times. This is an effective Ayurvedic remedy to get rid of your hiccups. 

 

Lemon wedge

 

It may be really sour, but it sure is effective to stop your hiccups. Lightly suck on a lemon wedge to instantly put an end to your endless hiccups.

 

Calm your nerve endings

 

Press the soft area behind your ears lightly to calm your vagus nerve. You can also stick your fingers in your ears or put your hands over your ears.

 

Sit and hug your knees

 

Sit down and then bring your knees near your chest and hug them. This calms the diaphragm which helps in stopping the hiccups.

 

