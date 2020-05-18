Can tomatoes cause kidney stones? Here's the truth

There is a common notion that tomatoes are one of the causes of kidney stones as they have oxalates in them. Is this true? Read on to find out.

Tomato which is a vitamin C-rich fruit is one of the commonly used food items. Its presence in so many dishes from various cuisines is proof of its popularity. Tomatoes are an integral part of Indian cuisine as well. Aside from making the food delicious, they should be added to the diet as they are nutrient-packed. l Vital antioxidants, vitamins, and essential nutrients are found in this flavorful fruit and we need those on a daily basis. Many of us believe that tomatoes can lead to kidney stones. But is this really true? Can the consumption of tomatoes lead to kidney stones? Actually that's a myth. Many people still get confused as they contain oxalates. And this compound is responsible for the formation of kidney stones.

However, one should note that the quantity of the oxalates in tomatoes is not enough to cause kidney stones. For the unversed, 100g of tomatoes contain around 5mg of oxalates. And the intake of tomatoes for kidney stone patients depends on case to case. Patients who have been diagnosed with the oxalate stone must be mindful of how much tomatoes they consume or they are asked to deseed them and cook them properly. However, excess of it can lead to issues. And one should know that nothing is good when you have or do in excess and the same is the case with tomatoes.

Aside from tomatoes, foods such as brinjals or eggplants and milk are also linked with kidney stones too. But just like tomatoes, chances of them causes kidney stones are also less. There are several contributors to this kidney problem such as underlying health problems, poor hydration, deficiency of certain enzymes, metabolic problems among others. Speaking of some of the signs of kidney stones, pain on the side or back of the body, cloudy urine, unusual color, such as pink or brown of urine, feeling a need to urinate but urinating in small amounts and fever among others.

How can one prevent kidney stones or things to keep in mind if you are suffering from kidney stones?

One of the main reasons for kidney stones is poor hydration.

So, make sure you drink at least 2-3 litres of water/fluids every day. Also, ensure that you religiously drink fluids/water throughout the day to dilute the urine.

If the kidneys are not functioning properly or if you suffer from diabetes and hypertension, then a diet low in proteins is recommended.

One should also limit the intake of salt.

One should restrict foods that contain high levels of oxalates.

Get enough calcium.

Limit the intake of seafood.

Reduce the intake of oxalate containing foods like tea, coffee, spinach, nuts and aerated drinks.

Reduce the intake of red meat as it is loaded with uric acid.

Reduce or avoid the intake of alcohol and cigarettes.

