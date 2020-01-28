Canola Oil: From weight loss to lowering blood pressure, here are the 5 major benefits of the oil

Right from lowering blood sugar, blood pressure to weight loss, there are several health benefits of Canola oil. Read on to know more.

Canola oil (Canadian oil) is currently a popular buzzword in the health circles thanks to its exceptional nutritional value. As per reports, Canola was first bred at the University of Manitoba in Canada by Keith Downey and Baldur R. Stefansson. The oil which is prepared from the canola plant has several health benefits, including weight loss, blood sugar, and blood pressure management among others. Talking about its nutritional content, the oil is touted as one of the healthy oils as levels of saturated fat is very low and levels of good fats i.e. Monounsaturated fat and polyunsaturated fat are more. This also means that the same has a high amount of essential omega-3, omega-6 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Another best part of the oil is that it is sodium, gluten and sugar-free.

Read on to know some major health benefits of canola oil:

1. Skin and hair benefits

The oil is rich in vitamins E and K and the same helps to tackle skin and aging issues such as acne, fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, and spots among others. These vitamins act as antioxidants and help to protect the skin from the damaging effects of free radicals. If you are experiencing dryness, breakage, and frizzy hair and dandruff among others, then you should go for Canola oil hair treatments to improve the quality of your tresses.

2. Weight loss

The low levels of saturated fats make it one of the best cooking oils for weight watchers. As per research, the consumption of canola oil on a daily basis for four weeks helped to lower belly fat by 1.6 percent.

3. It lowers the risk of heart-related diseases.

Beta sterol and campesterol and other nutrients lower the risk of various heart diseases and promote a healthy heart. So by consuming this less saturated fat and more mono or polyunsaturated fat loaded oil, one can say bye to heart issues. Aside from cardiovascular disease, oil also helps to prevent Alzheimer's, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and dry eye diseases among others

4. Lowers levels of cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure

If you are suffering from high levels of cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure then including canola oil on a daily basis can help you to reduce the levels. For the unversed, Plant sterol reduces the absorption of cholesterol in the body and the high levels of mono-unsaturated fats (MUFA) lowers LDL or bad cholesterol.

5. Boosts energy levels

The high amount of important antioxidants helps to boost metabolism and fight the oxidation of the body. The same helps to boost the energy levels of the otherwise sluggish body.

