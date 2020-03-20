Can't go to gym amid Coronavirus lockdown? Use THESE household items as exercise equipments

Coronavirus Lockdown: To help fitness enthusiasts get their daily workout fix, here are few tips on how you can use household items as equipments for the workout.

In recent times given the high-risk environment, health and fitness are instrumental in building and maintaining a strong immune system. As gyms and fitness sectors are currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease, it has become crucial to adapt to the times and find new ways to ensure the least amount of disruption for one’s fitness regime.

In light of the shutdown, there are various exercises that can be performed with no equipment. However, there are many people who do use equipments and find it integral in their regimes. Interestingly, there are a number of household items that can temporarily take the place of fitness essentials like dumbbells, weights, benches, mats and more when quarantined at home.

To help fitness enthusiasts get their daily workout fix, here are few tips for good results:

1. Backpacks:

A sturdy backpack can help a home workout in a number of ways. It can be weighed down by filling it with heavy objects and worn in the front to act as a weighted vest. It can also be used to perform exercises like curls, shoulder presses or kettlebell swings by using the straps of the bag. By filling the bag with clothes, the backpack can also be used in the place of a sandbag.

2. Detergent, oil or milk cartons (not empty cartons!):

Large cartons or bottles can be used in place of weights to aid in a number of workout forms and exercises. Some of these include bicep curls, overhead presses, shoulder presses and more. Alternatively, large bottles of water, cans, heavy books can be used in place of weights of different sizes.

3. Towels:

Floor exercises can be done without exercise mats by replacing them with large beach towels. They can also be used to provide extra resistance for a more effective workout by folding them and using them strategically.

4. Kitchen counters:

Barre exercises have become popular in recent years and can be carried out at home with the help of kitchen counters. They are highly stable and are usually at the correct height for carrying out these activities. With this substitution, one can perform workouts like pliés, dips, standing extensions, horse pose, power leg and more.

5. Stairs:

Stairs offer the potential for an array of exercises. It’s great for a quick cardio hit, since just 30 minutes of walking up and down the stairs can burn approximately 175 calories and improve stamina.

6. Chairs:

Chairs are a very versatile workout companion and can help one perform a full-body workout. It can aid in resistance training and help carry out exercises like triceps dips, chair plank, leg lifts, split squats, fan kicks, incline pushups and more. Even a daily ten-minute workout using a chair helps in building strength, endurance, balance and calorie burning.

At the end of the day, the most crucial element of a workout is the willingness to put in the effort required. There are many items at home that will surprise you with their exercise support abilities. But remember to always be safe as the same rules apply at home as well as the gym. It is important to always listen to your body, and not push too hard.

By Rajvee Gandhi, Senior Brand Manager, Fitternity.

Credits :Pinkvilla

