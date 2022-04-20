Carbs cutting and brain fogging: Is there a link? Find Out

Brain fog is a term that denotes an abnormality in the functioning of the brain. It describes as the disturbance created in the mind and the disrupted ability to think. Brain fog is a disorder that leaves a person’s mind confused or disorganized, creates trouble while focussing or generates a difficult situation to think anything. The person can suffer through memory problems and often feel a lack of mental clarity.

How do carbs play a pivotal role?

It is said that you are what you eat! What you put on your plate affects every aspect of your health. The proper amalgamation of nutrients (macro and micro) especially carbs and fats are necessary to make your brain function effectively. Carbs are known as the key factors for boosting energy. The going craze of several low-carb diets like keto and more (without supervision and recommendation) will drastically cut out the carbs from the human body and this not only impacts the functioning of the body but also put a strain on your mind. Your body directly turns the carbs into glucose which is utilised by your brain for smooth cognitive functioning. When you restrict carbs in your diet, the hormone name insulin (that provides energy to the body) goes low in your body. Though low insulin levels are good for burning fat, it also enhances the work of your kidneys and makes them excrete more fluids and electrolytes, especially sodium. If this keeps on happening for a longer period of time high levels of sodium can lead to brain fog, headaches, and other cognitive symptoms.

Quality matters!

When it comes to carbs, quality and quantities both matter a lot! Bad carbs that are obtained from unhealthy or processed food sources can hamper your brain health while the consumption of good fats will flourish your body and mental health like nothing else. The correct dosage of healthy carbs is found in whole grains like quinoa, oats, buckwheat and other natural fruits and vegetables. You can also indulge in good fatty acids like omega 3s and omega 6s for smooth cognitive and behavioural functions. An accurate blend of both the nutrients is quintessential for the growth and development of your brain and overall body.

Foods that can help

Various foods can prevent you from reaching the condition of brain fog.

Salmon: Fatty fishes like salmon are rich in omega-3s and omega 6s fatty acid which is considered the essential nutrient for the brain and nervous system. Omega-3s help in improving cognition and memory and can combat brain fog.

Avocados: Many brain-healthy nutrients are found in avocados. It includes healthy fats and Vitamin E, both of which are important for a healthy brain. Mitochondrial dysfunction can also be prevented by the daily consumption of avocados. It also plays a pivotal role in treating certain brain problems like brain fog.

Blueberries: One of the brain-health antioxidants is found in blueberries. You can also get various brain-healthy nutrients from plums, pomegranates, cherries, grapes, beets, kale, and strawberries.

Whole grains: Another food group that offers mind boosting nutrients is whole grains. Whole grains are filled with the best carbs and B vitamins, both of which are known to boost the function of the brain. Include oats, barley, quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat in your diet to reap the maximum benefits.

Cutting any nutrient from your diet without asking a health expert can only harm you rather than any good. Restricting nutrients is never a good option and instead of going this way, try to consume a well-balanced diet as it is rich in each and every nutrient that is required for a hale and hearty you.

