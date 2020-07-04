Cardio VS Weight Training: Which one is better for weight loss?

Are you trying to lose weight? Read on to know which form of exercise is better for you: cardio workout or weight lifting.

Obesity is one of the most prevailing health problems in the world. It isn’t a cosmetic concern, but a health concern that leads to several serious medical issues including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and more. It is crucial to keep your weight in check if you want to keep health diseases at bay. On your pursuit of losing weight and getting fit, you have to eat healthy and exercise to get the best results. But many people get confused about whether they should do cardio or weights?

Many people think that for losing weight, they need to do more cardio and you should only lift weights if you want to build muscles. But there is more to that than you think. If you’re trying to lose weight but struggling to understand which one is better for you to shed extra kilos, don’t worry, we are here to help you understand the difference.

Cardio VS Weight Lifting

What is cardio wokout and weight lifting?

For the unversed, cardio is any form of exercise that raises your heartbeat, including walking, running, cycling, swimming, resistance training and more. Weight training, on the other hand, helps you develop the strength and size of the skeletal muscles. Both help you strengthen the muscles and tone the body.

Which one helps burn more calories?

The number of calories you burn largely depends on your weight and the intensity of the exercise. If you weight around 73 kg and run at a moderate pace for 30 minutes, you might be able to burn about 250 calories. If you run at a faster pace, you might burn around 365 calories. Whereas, with weight training, you will burn around 130-220 calories at the same time.

Therefore, a cardio workout will help you burn more calories than weight training.

Which one helps build muscles?

Weight training might not help you burn as many calories as a cardio workout, but it helps you build more muscles. And muscle burns more calories at rest, which helps increase your resting metabolism. Resting metabolism is the rate at which your body burns energy when it is at complete rest.

Weight training and building muscle will slowly increase your metabolism. Research has shown that a person burns more calories after a weight training session as compared to calories burned after a cardio workout.

Which one is good for weight loss?

A combination of a cardio workout and weight training can help you become healthier and more fit. There is no one exercise for fat loss. The best way is combining the two to get your heart rate higher and maintain lean body mass and strength. You can do any exercise of your choice – the one you can stick to and find comfortable.

However, exercise by itself will not lead to weight loss. Your diet is crucial if you’re trying to lose weight. What and how much you eat is also an important factor.

