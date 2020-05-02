Carotenoids Benefits and Sources: Everything you need to know about the nutrient

Carotenoids: Have you heard about this nutrient? If not read on as they have several health benefits.

Carotenoids are pigments that are found in many plants and they are the reason why some fruits and veggies have bright yellow, red, and orange colors. They act as an antioxidant for us and there are more than 600 types of carotenoids and some get converted into vitamin A when released in the body. However, there two main groups: xanthophylls (which contain oxygen) and carotenes (which are hydrocarbons and contain no oxygen). There is another way of a grouping of carotenoids: provitamin A and non-provitamin A.

Provitamin A carotenoids turn into vitamin A (retinol) in the intestine or liver. Some of the Provitamin A are alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin. Non-provitamin A ones are lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene. Humans cannot create carotenoids on their own and we have to depend on plant sources. They need to be consumed with fat in order to get absorbed into our bodies. When carotenoid-rich foods are chopped or cooked the same increases the strength of the nutrients.

Best sources of carotenoids

Speaking of best sources, kale, yams, papaya, spinach, watermelon, apricots, beef liver, beets, broccoli, corn, guava, mustard peaches, pumpkin, squash, sweet potato, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, mangoes and oranges among others are rich sources of it.

Health benefits

Carotenoids as mentioned work as antioxidants. And they help to fights against inflammation, disease and boost our immune system. Provitamin A carotenoids can be converted into vitamin A and this vitamin is very vital for our overall growth, immune system, cardiovascular health, and eye health among others.

Good for eye health

Speaking of eye health, if you have been facing symptoms of eye strain such as dry eyes, headaches and blurry vision among others then diet high in carotenoid may reduce the same. As per studies, six milligrams of lutein in your diet per day can decrease the risk of developing macular degeneration by 43%. Add more lutein and zeaxanthin rich foods to control and prevent eye damages.

Prevents and fights cancer

Being antioxidant they protect cells from free radicals or substances that destroy cell membranes. They are of the utmost importance when battling cancer and they can even prevent cancer. As per 2015 review foods that are rich in carotenoids may prevent head and neck cancers.

Good for skin

The vitamin A release from carotenoids also helps to tackle the premature skin damage from sun exposure. The same helps to fight melanoma, premature wrinkles, and poor skin among others.

