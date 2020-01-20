Carrot Juice Benefits: HERE's why you should add this drink to your diet

Carrot as a veggie is not only good for the eyes, but its juice is great for the functioning of the body. Read below to find out some health benefits of carrot juice and why you should add it to your diet.

When it comes to drinking juices, we must always consider having freshly squeezed juices over packed ones. They are packed with nutrients and also help with the functioning of the body. One such juice that you must consider adding to your diet is carrot juice. Carrot is a root vegetable which is widely available across the globe and now with organic farming, it is available all around the year. They are not only good for the eyes but are also low in calories and high in nutrients.

More than the raw or cooked version, carrot juice is considered a healthier version since it ensures a concentrated blend of all essential nutrients. Also, drinking a glass of carrot juice is easier, effective and delicious. If you are someone who loves carrots and wants to try the juice, then you should do that right away.

Here are some health benefits of carrot juice that should be known by you.

1. Good for the skin

Carrot juice is great for the skin. Have a glass of carrot juice can help you with fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants and will delay the signs of ageing while keeping your skin healthy for a long time.

2. Helps with indigestion

If you suffer from an irregular bowel movement, then you must consider having a glass of carrot juice. Since it has a perfect blend of soluble and insoluble fibres that aid in digestion and prevents constipation.

3. Helps with weight loss

Carrot juice helps to boost the metabolism and also detoxifies the system. Due to the presence of fibres, it keeps you satiated for a long time and prevents food cravings. So, include this juice in your diet and bid adieu to those extra kilograms.

4. Boosts immunity

Carrot juice is a good immunity booster. Having this juice will not only protect your system from radical damage but will also increase your immunity power. Vitamins A, C, K, B6, potassium, phosphorus present in carrot helps in protecting your system against various disease-causing virus and bacteria.

5. Works well for diabetes

Carrot juice helps in regulating and reducing the elevated blood glucose level. It is low in calories and sugar levels; hence are highly recommended for people suffering from diabetes.

6. Maintains heart health

Potassium present in carrot juice can help in reducing the bad cholesterol in the body. It further aids in lowering blood pressure as well.

Credits :TOI

Read More