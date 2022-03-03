Celebrity trainer discloses John Abraham’s workout routine to maintain his chiselled body

When you think of John Abraham, you probably see him as one of the most toned Indian celebrities over the last two decades. Despite having a ripped body, John Abraham is a pure vegetarian and animal lover. And with this article we have renowned Physiotherapist Dr Prashant Mistry who has trained John Abraham in the past sharing how to acquire a physique like the actor. The secret to a ripped and toned body like John Abraham lies in his balanced diet and exercises.

John's workout sessions are more of volume and compound exercise he is targets both major and minor muscle three to four times a week making gym an essential part of John Abraham’s life. Here is a brief description about his workout routine that you can follow, if you are a beginner than you must take a medical professional’s opinion before you start with the same.

1) Monday workout (Chest and Back super set training )

Bench Press (6 sets)

Dead lift 10 to 12 reps

Inclined Bench Press and lat pulldown 5 Sets (15 reputations)

Declined Bench Press and seating rowing 4 sets (15 reputations)

Free Dumbbell Fly and shrugs 5 sets (10 to 15 reputations)

2) Tuesday routine (shoulder volume training)

Overhead presses -5 sets (15 to 20 reputation)

Lateral raise 4 sets (15 to 20 reputation)

Upright rowing-4 sets (15 to 20 reputation)

Rear dealt: 5 sets ( 15 to 20 reps)

3) Thursday routine (Legs)

Squats -5 sets (20 reputation)

Lunges 4 sets (10 to 12 reputation)

Extension-4 sets (10 to 15 reputation)

Leg curl -4sets (10 to 15 reputation)

Calves raises 4 sets 10 to 15reps

4) Friday routine (Biceps and triceps)

Dumbbells curl 5 sets ( 15 reputation

Hammers-4 sets (10 15 reputation)

Preacher curl: 4 sets (10 to 15 reputation)

Push down 4 sets ( 15 to 20 reputation)

Over head extension 5 sets ( 15 to 20)

Parallel bar 5 sets (15 to 20 reputation)

5) PS essential - Wednesday and Saturday

Cardio: Treadmill interval training -40 minutes

Bicycling-15minutes

Workout for abdominal

6) Sunday is a rest day as we also need to give at least one day's rest to the body.

Always remember a good body starts with eating good food and exercises daily but also having a good role model!

