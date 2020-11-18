Celina Jaitly shares a heartbreaking story of losing a child as she sheds light on Prematurity Day

Celina Jaitly sheds light on Prematurity Day and shares her struggle through pre-term delivery. Find out more

Celina Jaitly took to her social media platform to share a heartbreaking story while also shedding light on a very important day. The actress shared a series of photos with her son, Arthur Jaitly Haag through the years and talked through how he and the other twin baby were born prematurely. For the unversed, a premature birth occurs before 37 weeks of pregnancy aka the third trimester. This means that the baby about to be born hasn't fully developed in the womb making complications like low body temperature, poor feeding, immature lungs and many other problems a common cause in babies.

So, on 17th November that is Prematurity Day, Celina took to Instagram to share her side of the story and said, 'World Prematurity Day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness for the millions of children every year who are born prematurely. Premature birth is a very serious health problem, but there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel too.’ She further added, ‘While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now. To the parents currently in the NICU, Peter Haag (husband) and I can assure you that things do get better and that the future is so exciting. Remember lots of Kangaroo care, breast milk, putting your faith in your doctors and love can work miracles.’

Jaitly further opened up about the heartbreaking story, ‘We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure Arthur Jaitly Haag comes back home with us.’

She concluded the post with a positive note where she explained how some preterm babies recover completely. ‘While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life-threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies.’

Credits :instagram

