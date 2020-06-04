Chaas VS Lassi: What is the difference and which one is healthy?

Chaas VS Lassi: Do you know the difference between the two and which one is a healthier option. Read on to find out.

Chaas aka Buttermilk and Lassi are yogurt-based drinks and these two dairy beverages are very popular in India. We often consume these two to refresh and hydrate our bodies. Both are quite healthy as they are rich in probiotics which means they provide good bacteria that improve gut health and digestion. They are loaded with calcium, Vitamin B12, zinc and protein and can help to get rid of acidity and heartburn.

While buttermilk has a watery consistency and made from watered-down curd, spices like cumin and green chillies, lassi is thicker, creamier and can be made in a number of ways. Buttermilk is a staple drink of Gujarat and Rajasthan. On the other hand, lassi is a common drink of Punjab and other northern regions. Do you know the difference between the two and which one is healthier?

About Chaas aka Buttermilk

Instead of colas and aerated drinks, one should ideally go for this natural light drink to quench your thirst and keep yourself well-hydrated. It is very easy to prepare and you need a few ingredients. For the same, you need mint and coriander leaves, green chillies, cumin powder, black salt, water and whisked curd. Blend all with water and mix well. If you are watching your weight then you should include this healthy and low-cal beverage instead of lassi. The fat content in Lassi is more in comparison to Chaas. Speaking of the health benefits, chaas helps calm the stomach after a spicy meal, wash down fats, a great source of calcium, B complex and other vitamins, reduces blood pressure, cholesterol and acidity,

About Lassi

Lassi is quite thicker and sweeter in comparison to Chaas and is more of an indulgent drink. They are made from churning curd and are topped with additional flavours such as rose syrup, mango, kesar and khus among others. They are usually garnished with mixed nuts. Traditionally, it is served chilled in a tall glass and usually, people have it with delicacies like aloo paratha, chhole bhature and more. Speaking of the health benefits, it helps to solve digestion issues such as bloating, constipation and other stomach problems. They are an excellent source of calcium and thus help in making our bones stronger. They are also rich sources of lactic acid and Vitamin D which help to boost our immune system.

Which is better?

Buttermilk has almost 50% fewer calories than milk or lassi, and almost 75% less fat and provides same quantity of other nutrients. So, chaas is a better choice over lassi or even milk. As per celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija, the better choice between chaas or lassi is the former. In her Instagram story, she said "I would say chaas all the way! It is light lighter, healthier, spicier and tangier. It is a rich source of Vitamin C and probiotics. You can have multiple glasses a day."

