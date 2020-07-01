Chaga Tea: 6 reasons why you should include this healthy drink in your diet

Do you love drinking tea? If so, you should try Chaga tea that provides you with numerous health benefits.

Of late, herbal teas are gaining more prominence due to their therapeutic and healing properties. A cup of tea calms you down and makes you feel a little less anxious. Plus, adding healthy drinks to your diet can help you keep diseases at bay. Another healthy tea you can add in your diet is Chaga tea. Chaga tea is made with Chaga mushroom. It is popularly used in Siberia and some other Asian countries.

Chaga Mushroom is a type of fungus typically grown on the branches of the birch trees. It looks like charcoal (not so tempting to look at) but very healthy. It is an adaptogen which helps bring the body back to balance and provide numerous health benefits. It also helps fight stress, boost immunity, help those suffering from depression, even fight cancer. Chaga tea is an excellent way to reap all the health benefits that it has to offer.

Here are the health benefits of Chaga tea.

1- Chaga Mushroom promotes the formation of cytokines and stimulates white blood cells, which helps fight harmful bacteria and reduce long-term inflammation.

2- This tea can help control blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. In a study, it was revealed that Chaga mushroom supplementation is linked to healthy blood sugar levels in mice. However, more studies need to be conducted on humans.

3- It contains antioxidants, which helps slow down the ageing process. It also supports the body against the harmful effects of free radicals and oxidative stress.

4- Consuming Chaga mushrooms contain many antioxidants that may reduce “bad” cholesterol, thereby alleviating the risk of a heart attack, strokes and other heart diseases.

5- They contain adaptogens that help support the body’s ability that helps cope with emotional and physical stress. It helps you keep calm.

6- Chaga mushrooms contain triterpenes that cause the tumour cells to self-destruct. The antioxidants present in it also prevent cell damage caused by free radicals.

