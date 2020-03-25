Chaitra Navratri 2020: Here are some healthy fasting tips for this festival

People celebrate this nine day-long festival by worshipping Maa Durga and her multiple avatars. They also fast which comes with some dietary restrictions, to seek the goddess's blessing. It's also important to keep your health in mind during this celebration.

The season has changed and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu calendar. This is also the time when people celebrate the 9 avatars of Goddess Durga. As per the Hindu tradition, people celebrate this festival by worshipping Goddess Durga and offering payers. They also fast in order to seek the blessings of the Goddess. While many people have decided to skip the fast due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country, there are still many devotees who are fasting and following all the customs and rituals of this festival. The fast that people keep during this time has many do's and don'ts as per the rituals and traditions and is much different from the other fasts. We all need to ensure that we maintain our body and health during this fast and avoid making any mistakes that can harm our health. This is why we all need some healthy Navratri fasting tips.

Here are some fasting tips for Chaitra Navratri.

1. Our water intake is very important and we need to ensure that our body remains hydrated while we fast. Include more juices and refreshing drinks like coconut water and infused water to stay hydrated and avoid consuming too much caffeine or tea.

2. The food that is made during the fast is usually very delicious and is loved by people which means that they tend to overeat. This can lead to bloating and digestion problems.

3. Festival time is also when one ends up making and feasting on sweets. High consumption of artificial sugar can be harmful to your health. Try to use natural sweeteners for your sweets like honey, jaggery and dates.

4. Fasting means that you might have to go without food for a while and we tend to snack more when we are hungry. Pick your snacks carefully and try to stick to healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, makhanas etc.

5. Fasting limits your diet which can be hard on your digestive system. Try to add more fiber-rich foods in your diet to maintain a healthy digestive system and avoid any processed foods which can mess with your digestive system.

6. Remember to include healthy food items that have anti-viral and immunity-boosting properties because during this pandemic, it's important to ensure that you keep your body healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

