Chapped Lips: What are the common causes, home remedies to treat and prevent it?

Many of us experience chapped lips due to some reason or the other. Find out the best and Dermat approved ways to treat and prevent it.

Chapped, or cracked lips is a common condition that many people face. It does not only give undesirable appearance but also becomes very uncomfortable. We asked Dr. Apratim Goel, who is a Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio, to share in detail about chapped lips. She explained that chapped lips are dry, scaly, and painful (bleeding may occur sometime). The skin on the lips is thin and there are no oil glands and the same makes them more susceptible to dryness and irritation. Cheilitis is the medical term for severely scaly, cracked, or inflamed skin on or around the lips. It can happen because of a number of reasons and a dry cold climate is one of the main causes.

When asked about the common causes, Dr. Goel said that dry & cold weather, smoking, constant licking and picking of lips, frequent exposure to the sun, and reaction to chemical ingredients (makeups, toothpaste or mouthwashes) are some of them. Speaking of medical causes, she said patients of acne, who are being treated with isotretinoin, can also experience dry lips. People with other skin conditions such as fungal infections, eczema, lichen planus, SLE, sarcoidosis, nutritional deficiencies (Zinc or iron deficiency) and Crohn's disease, can also face the issue.

Best way to treat chapped lips:

She said, "While chapped lips are usually harmless, it’s important to protect and hydrate them with the right treatment. Vaseline is a brand name for petroleum jelly, and it’s an affordable, widely available product often used to help heal dry skin and lips. It’s known as an occlusive, so while it can help trap moisture into the lips, it can’t add moisture that isn’t there. Lip balms containing humectants like argan oil, honey, aloe, coconut oil, cocoa butter and shea butter which restore moisture in chapped lips."

She added, "Treat the underlying condition and deficiencies and for the same, consult your dermatologist. If chapping is serious with pain and bleeding, mild steroid containing lip balms can be advised."

Home remedies:

Speaking of home remedies, she said one can use coconut oil which is a good emollient, antimicrobial and has analgesic properties. Simply apply a few drops to your lips and dab gently with your fingers until the oil sets.

Rose petals and raw milk can nourish your lips and help you treat your cracked lips naturally. Mix the 1tsp sugar, few drops of olive oil, and few drops of honey in a bowl. Make sure the sugar doesn’t dissolve completely in the honey and apply the mix on your lips. Scrub it over gently on your lips, just the way you exfoliate to remove the dead cells.

How to prevent chapped lips:

Avoid licking and picking lips

Stop smoking

Pay attention to the changes happening on the lips and surrounding area

Stay hydrated

Reduce or avoid spicy food.

Inculcate the habit of using a good moisturizing and SPF lip balm.

