Is Cheese bad for you? Know the health benefits and risks

Do you indulge in some cheesy delights every chance you get? While it’s irresistible taste is something we all long for, but it is important to know its health benefits and risks.

There’s no denying that everyone loves the creamy and nutty taste of cheese. It is one of those foods that make people drool. It can easily be found on burgers, pizzas and sandwiches. But is it healthy? How much should you be eating? As much as people love it, it can make you fat and put you at risk of heart diseases. But it also contains healthy nutrients like calcium and protein.

Cheese is a fermented dairy product made with milk, a starter culture, and an enzyme called rennet. It is an ancient food with origins dating back to almost four thousand years. Over time, cheese made its way from Asia to Europe, and eventually to America. To understand if cheese is healthy or not, you need to know the health benefits and risks.

Here are the health benefits and side effects of eating cheese.

Health benefits of cheese

1- Cheese is a rich source of calcium, magnesium, vitamins and protein, all of which promotes bone health. It also keeps problems like osteoporosis at bay.

2- The presence of calcium will help protect your teeth from decay by increasing the pH levels of the mouth.

3- Cheese has conjugated linoleic acid which may protect you from cancer. It can boost immunity and improve lean body mass.

4- Cheese is good for lactating mothers as it makes up for the deficiency of the calcium during lactation.

5- Cheese like cheddar cheese is rich in selenium, which can help prevent the development of viruses and alleviate the risk of thyroid.

6- The Camembert variant in the cheese may help alleviate the levels of inflammatory cytokines, which in turn, may improve brain health.

7- Low-sodium cheese can keep your blood pressure in check. If you suffer from hypertension, it is important to be careful while choosing cheese.

Side effects of cheese

Though cheese provides numerous health benefits, but it has some side effects that you need to know.

1- Cheese is not good for those who are lactose intolerant. People sensitive to lactose lack the enzyme that breaks down sugar in the body. It can cause constipation, gas, bloating and diarrhoea.

2- Eating a lot of cheese can lead to headaches and even migraine due to the presence of tyramine.

3- Some types of cheese are high in sodium, calcium and saturated fatty acids, which can lead to heart diseases, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

4- Cheese is high on natural fats that may promote weight gain.

5- It is not good for people allergic to milk proteins. It may cause an inflammatory reaction throughout the body and lead to skin rashes, sinus congestion and acne flares.

