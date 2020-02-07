Chest Infection: Symptoms, causes and home remedies to cure the infection
A chest infection occurs in the lower part of our respiratory tract that includes windpipe, bronchi, and lungs. Bronchitis and pneumonia are the most common types of chest infection ranging from mild to severe. Some of the symptoms of chest infection are cough on the chest portion, having yellow or green mucus, shortness of breath, feeling discomfort in the chest portion, headache, fever, pain in muscles, tiredness etc. A chest infection generally can occur by a bacterial or viral infection but the exact reason depends on the type of infection. For example, bronchitis causes due to virus but pneumonia for bacteria. You can catch a chest infection by breathing in front of someone coughing or sneezing with an infection. It is also possible to catch the infection by touching something contaminated with the virus or infection.
Who are at an increased risk of having a chest infection?
Aged persons
Pregnant women
Infants and kids
Smokers
People with the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, asthma, and diabetes
A person with a weak immune system
When to consult a doctor?
In some cases, acute bronchitis has been seen to go away on its own without any medical consultation. You can also take an over-the-counter treatment to loosen the mucus from the chest. But if the infection seems to too severe then you should consult your doctor, like:
If you are above 65 years of age
A 5-year-old kid has symptoms of chest infection
You are expecting
Weak immune system
Coughing with bloody mucus
Coughing stays over three weeks
Dizziness
Generally, for the treatment doctors use the stethoscope to listen to the lungs to get it checked. Then they will have the X-ray of your chest to locate the infection and its condition. Getting the reports, they may prescribe some antibiotics according to the infection. in some cases, easing the symptoms is more important than giving some antibiotics.
Home remedies for chest infection
Take over-the-counter treatment like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to loosen the mucus.
Get enough of rest
Drink lots of fluids to keep yourself hydrated.
Don't lie flat while sleeping. This will make the mucus settled deep in your chest.
Use a humidifier or inhale the steam vapour.
Mix honey and lemon into warm water and drink it daily.
Avoid smoking during that period.
If the symptoms still occur then consult your doctor right away.
