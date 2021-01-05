Chest Pain on the Right Side: 5 Causes of THIS discomfort and when to consult a doctor

Chest pain on the right side can be caused by several factors. But it is not only associated with heart issues. So, here are some causes of this pain and when to see a doctor.

Chest pain on the right side can be caused due to several reasons and those are not only associated with our heart. So, it’s usually not a sign of heart attack. Pain on the right side of your chest can be caused due to some kind of inflammation, injury, anxiety or stress, muscle strain, etc.

Read on to know the causes of this chest pain and when to consult a doctor regarding this.

Reasons for chest pain on the right side:

When to consult a doctor:

You should consult your doctor regarding the pain, when:

You have severe and unbearable pain.

Feel a pressure on the chest.

Have severe pain in your arms, back, jaw and stomach.

Have cold sweat.

Feeling weak and nauseous.

Have breathing difficulty.

Causes of right-side chest pain:

Stress or anxiety

Severe stress or anxiety can be a cause of the right side chest pain. And anxiety can be caused by any stressful event in your life.

Muscle strain

The chest wall is made up of many muscles which can have strain due to intense exercises and workout. The pain is uncomfortable but can easily be relieved with pain relievers.

Trauma

Traumatic injuries like bike accidents or a fall damages nerves, blood vessels and muscles within the chest which causes the pain on the right side.

Rib fracture

Rib fracture is when bones, which protect the organs in the chest, are broken. This becomes extremely painful and can lead to serious issues if not treated well.

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that gets lodged in the right lung which causes the right-side chest pain. This could be life-threatening if not cured immediately.

Also Read: 5 Effective yoga poses to prevent Osteoporosis and strengthen your bones and muscles

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×