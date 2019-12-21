Chia Seed Water: Benefits, advantages and all you need to know about the raging health drink

Known as the nutritional powerhouse, this seed has many benefits. Check them out!

Chia seeds are popularly known as the food that compliments our favourite smoothies. They don't just make the drink look pretty but also have become extremely popular and are beginning to be consumed straight up with just water since the seed itself is a protein one and is one of the richest sources of OMega-3 fatty acids. They are also known to absorb water very fast which gives them a gel-like texture and look.

Here are some of the benefits of consuming Chia seed water:

Glucose: Oil from chia seeds was known to improve the metabolic factors in a study done on rats. These seeds seem to help out in balancing the blood sugar in the body.

Digestion: These seeds contain an abundant source of fibre, mainly soluble fibre which helps in slowing down digestion and ensuring you feel full for a longer duration of time.

Heart disease: Considering that they are high in fibre, chia seeds are known to reduce the risk of heart disease, hypertension and blood pressure.

Some of the innovative ways to involve chia seeds in your diet, considering how bland they are, are:

Add these seeds to your fruit and smoothie bowls and consume them with your regular food.

To give your oats a nutritional punch, add 2 spoons of chia seeds to the mixture and eat it with oats.

They can also be had raw or with just plain water.

They can also be added to sauces since they have high absorption and are used to thicken sauces and other recipes.

