Chia Seeds: 5 Major health benefits of the superfood

Chia Seeds: Today we have listed out the health benefits of the super food. Read on to know more.

Chia seeds are chock full of nutrients and that's why one should include this superfood in your diet. Right from omega-3 fatty acids to antioxidants, fiber, iron, and calcium, these tiny seeds pack many nutrients. Today we are talking about the health benefits of the seeds. The best part is that these seeds can be easily incorporated into the diet. They can be sprinkled on cereal, yogurt, oatmeal and shakes among others. You can also add them to baked goods like bread and muffins. Many people get confused with Basil seeds. To know the difference between the two, read on this article here.

Nutritional profile

As stated, chia seeds have several nutrients and as per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a one-ounce serving has 8.4 grams of fat, 13.07 grams of carbohydrate, 11.2 grams of fiber, 5.6 grams of protein. The seeds hardly have calories and have no sugar. It also has calcium, manganese, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B3 (niacin), potassium, vitamin B1 (thiamine) and vitamin B2 and phosphorus among others.

Read on to know the major health benefits of the chia seeds:

1. Weight Loss

Chia seeds are full of dietary fiber and the same indirectly aids in weight loss. For the unversed, fiber content keeps us fuller for a long time as it takes time to digest. And the same promotes satiety and prevents overeating. Also, they are low in calories. For the unversed, seeds contain nearly 5 grams of fiber per tablespoon.

2. Reduces cholesterol levels and chances of heart diseases

Chia seeds lower both blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels. As per studies, the dietary fiber again plays a role in the same. The same in turn reduces the chances of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and high BP among others. The Omega-3 content decreases LDL aka bad cholesterol.

3. Regulates blood sugar levels

As per study which was conducted in 2017, these nutty black and white seeds apparently have the ability to convert glucose into a slow-release carbohydrate. The release has a positive effect on people with type 2 diabetes.

4. Aids to regulate bowels

If you are facing bowel issues such as IBS and constipation, then you should include chia seeds as it alleviates constipation and regularises the bowel movements.

5. Reduces the chance of Cancer

The high antioxidant content helps the body to fight the free radicals as well as the oxidation and inflammation. For the unversed, free radicals and inflammation can damage cell molecules and can lead to diseases like cancer.

Credits :healthline

