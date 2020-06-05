Chia seeds VS Flax seeds: Which is healthy for you

Chia seeds VS Flax seeds: What is the difference between the two and is one healthier than the other? Read on and find out.

Chia seeds and flaxseeds are two popular types of seeds and they are quite in trend these days as many health enthusiasts are promoting these two superfoods. Many fitness freaks make sure to add these two types of seeds to their daily diet. Both are super nutritious, chock full of omega-3s, proteins, and fat. And both are linked to health benefits such as a better heart, better digestion, better blood sugar levels, better cognitive and protection against certain types of cancers among others.

Both of them can be easily added to any dish as they are quite bland in taste. Usually, they are sprinkled on top of yogurts or incorporated into smoothies, porridge or baked goods. They are also used to thicken sauces or as egg substitutes. Ideally, you should eat 1–2 tablespoons (10–20 grams) of seeds per day. Are you curious about what's the difference between the two and is one healthier than the other? Then read on.

What are Chia Seeds?

Chia seeds are very tiny, black or white oval-shaped seeds and they originate from a plant called the Salvia hispanica. And they were a staple food in ancient Aztec and Mayan diets. Chia seeds have no taste basically they are bland while flax seeds have a slightly nuttier flavor. One can prepare several dishes from the same. Want to know some recipes then check out this link. Many people confuse chia seeds with Sabja aka Basil seeds as they look quite similar. Speaking of health benefits, it can help to prevent and alleviate health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease. It is great for digestion and is the best detox tool.

What are Flaxseeds?

Flaxseeds are one of the oldest crops and it majorly grows in Europe, Asia, and in the U.S. Its Latin name is Linum usitatissimum which means very useful. There are several recipes one can prepare from it such as baked goods, like breads, waffles, muffins and cookies among others. Most people know flaxseeds as great constipation reliever. But aside from this, it provides several health benefits such as cholesterol management, diabetes management, better heart, eases the signs of arthritis, reduces hot flashes, asthma, inflammation and better skin and hair among others.

Nutrition comparison

Both of them have an impressive nutrient profile. They are loaded with good fats, fibre and proteins. However, flaxseeds have upper hand over certain nutrients. Manganese, Thiamine, Copper, Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids are little more in flax seeds than chia seeds. Zinc, calcium and potassium content are almost the same in both. And on the other hand, chia seeds contain slightly fewer calories and more fiber. They also contain more phosphorus, iron and selenium. The calorie profile is very similar.

How to eat flax and chia seeds?

One can consume them whole, however, to get most nutrients to make sure to ground them. Whole flax seeds can go through your gut without getting absorbed as their outer shell is hard for the intestines to break down. So, to increase the absorption of the nutrients, make sure to grind them first. As they have high-fat content, you should store them in the fridge or freezer. This will prevent them from going rancid. Also, make sure to consume them promptly.

Bottom line

Both are the best additions to your diet and are beneficial foods for weight loss, bodybuilding and enhance exercise performance among others. Can you eat them together? Yes, you can. You can start incorporating half to 1 tbsp of each type of seed.

