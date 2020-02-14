Chicken VS Eggs: Which is the better source of protein?

Chicken VS Eggs: Want which food item is the best source of protein, then you are at the right place. Read on to know more.

Protein is one of the vital macronutrients that you should include in your diet on a daily basis. It acts as building blocks for body's cells, muscles, skin and organs. Weight watches mostly include in their diet as they not only help in building muscle thus boosting metabolism but also helps in satiating hunger. Aside from these, protein also helps to produce hormones, enzymes and other vital body chemicals.

Speaking of some of the best sources of protein, eggs, meat, legumes, dairy products, fish and soy products among others should be incorporated in your diet. Talking about the two most commonly consumed source of proteins, eggs and chicken, many people are confused which is the better source of protein. The best part of these two food items is that both are low in calories, low fat and high in proteins, however, chicken has double amount of protein than eggs. It contains lesser fats, sodium and cholesterol as well. So, the clear cut winner in terms of protein is chicken here.

Chicken and Egg's nutritional profile:

As per Lybrate's report, 100 gram of chicken has 27g of protein, 4g fats, 51mg sodium, 75 mg cholesterol and it has 153 calories.

As per the same reports, 100 gram of eggs has 13g of protein, 11g fats, 124mg sodium, 373 mg cholesterol and 115 calories.

This does not mean that you have to completely remove eggs from your daily diet as they have several health benefits. The riboflavin and Vitamin B2 helps to boost our metabolism. Eggs whites are packed with nutrients such as Vitamin D, B6, B12. zinc, iron, and copper and these are required for ideal functioning of many organs in our body. This is not all, eggs are also loaded with antioxidants that help to boost our immunity by fighting with the free radicals. The choline content helps to keep our brain in good shape as well. As per a study which was conducted by the researchers of the University of Illinois, the high lutein content of egg yolks helps to reduce the chances of dementia. The compound also helps to decrease the risk of vision degeneration.

Coming back to Chicken, the same has Omega-3 fatty acids. The same helps to keep the heart, lungs and other organs headlines. The protein content helps to build muscle growth. The high selenium content is associated with fat loss.

So, the final verdict is that one should include a mixture of chicken and eggs to reap most of the nutrition benefits.

