Chikoo Health Benefits: Here’s why THIS fruit should be consumed daily

Love eating fruits? Then it's time to add one more to your list. Sapota aka chikoo can save you from several health problems.

This sweet fruit with fleshy brown skin comes with several health benefits. It can do wonders if consumed regularly. Sapota was first introduced to India by Spanish people. Chikoo is cultivated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. It is known by different names throughout the country like Kali Patli, cricket ball, Baramati, Pili Patli, Dwarapudi, Chhatri. The fruit is beneficial for would-be-moms as well. It is also known to be helpful to control weight. Apart from that, it comes with numerous other benefits. Check out the health benefits of chikoo below.

Packed with Vitamin A and C

The vitamin A in this fruit keeps our eyes healthy. It is mainly for eyes during old age. The vitamin C makes the immune system strong, improves skin condition, kills free radicals and prevents heart disorders.

Provides energy

The natural fructose and sucrose content in chikoo provide our body with a lot of energy. So, regular consumption of this fruit can save you from energy loss by regular activities.

It's anti-inflammatory

It's rich in tannin content, which works as a natural anti-inflammatory. So, eat this fruit daily to get this benefit of it.

Good for digestion

It controls our digestive system and relieves irritable bowel syndrome. Its dietary fibre makes it a laxative, which cures constipation problems.

Rich in antioxidants

The fruit is rich in antioxidants. It is considered to prevent certain types of cancer like oral cavity cancer

Strengthen bones

Chikoo is rich in calcium, phosphorus, and iron, which makes the bones stronger. It is also high in minerals content like iron, folate, calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper, phosphorous, selenium, etc. These are all important for body functions and bone growth.

Keeps blood pressure in check

The magnesium in chikoo keeps the blood vessels healthy, and the potassium regulates blood pressure and circulation. The iron content in the fruit helps to treat anaemia.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :NDTV Food

Read More