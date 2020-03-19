Childhood Obesity: Here's everything you need to know to protect your child from being overweight

Childhood obesity increases the chances of getting overweight during teenage years and childhood. It is also connected to social problems and several diseases. One of the prime reasons for childhood obesity is the availability of unhealthy foods. Other than that, there are a plethora of reasons which contribute to childhood obesity. For example, genetic potential, insulin resistance, inadequate exercises, etc. And this problem can lead to numerous health issues like type-2 diabetes, heart disease, asthma, joint pain, sleeping disorders, etc. So, parents should always keep a check on their child's health to keep them safe from childhood obesity. Healthy lifestyle, well-planned diet, regular exercises can control obesity in your child. So, check out how you can protect your child from childhood obesity.

Maintaining calorie intake can save your child from obesity and overweight. So you can make your child practice these habits:

1- Having plenty of veggies, fruits and whole-grain products.

2- Choose low-fat or non-fat milk or dairy products for them.

3- Take fat-less meat, poultry, fish, lentils, and beans only for proteins.

4- Have a check on the portions of their food.

5- Encourage them to drink plenty of water.

6- Limit the intake of sugar or sweetened beverages.

7- Limit the intake of sugar and saturated fat.

Limit the calorie intake within 100 or less with the following

1- One medium-sized apple.

2- One medium-sized banana.

3- One cup of blueberries.

4- One cup of grapes.

5- One cup of carrots, broccoli or bell peppers.

Help your kids to say active regularly as exercises can keep your kids to stay fit and healthy

1- Playing tag.

2- Dancing.

3- Swimming.

4- Jumping rope.

5- Soccer playing.

6- Brisk walking.

Doing regular exercises will help to

1- Strengthen bones.

2- Decrease blood pressure.

3- Reduce stress and anxiety.

4- Increase self-esteem.

5- Manage body weight.